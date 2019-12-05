Taylor Blames FPC Problems on Mayor
Mayoral opponent accuses Barrett of mismanagement, corruption, cronyism.
It was a roasting of Mayor Tom Barrett by state senator and mayoral candidate Lena Taylor at a press conference today outside City Hall.
“The Fire and Police Commission is just one example of a department that is in turmoil,” Taylor declared, referencing the second public resignation of a commission staffer since Griselda Aldrete was appointed executive director — and placing all the blame on Barrett.
“This mismanagement under Tom Barrett, this cronyism, has to stop,” said Taylor.
Taylor said the Aldrete’s appointment was rushed. The senator said pushing Aldrete through was similar to Barrett’s efforts to locate Strauss Brands in Century City, a move she said was pushed “rapidly” and without community input. Urban Milwaukee has previously reported that Taylor’s legislative aide, through her radio show, incited opposition to the deal that ultimately killed it.
The speed of Aldrete’s appointment came up during her July confirmation process before the Common Council, but a supermajority of the body voted to confirm her. Aldrete even drew praise from frequent Barrett opponents Robert Donovan and Mark Borkowski.
“The turmoil is scary,” said Taylor. She said one thing that would add stability is if Barrett appointed a full complement of nine individuals to the board. A change in state law added two members to the maximum board size. But Taylor said Barrett has failed to take advantage of it.
Currently six members serve on the commission, including a member whose term expired in 2017 (Ann Wilson), while a seventh member had their initial confirmation hearing Thursday morning (Raymond Robakowski).
Taylor said the commission should not be considering a new four-year contract for Milwaukee Police Department Chief Alfonso Morales in its current state. “This Fire and Police Commission cannot be trusted to that make decision,” said the senator. When asked if she was referring to the staff or commissioners, Taylor said both.
“The buck stops with the Mayor,” said Taylor. She called on Barrett to resign. “We have an alternative that is prepared to run the city.”
Taylor also issued a press release with her charges which included this salvo: “Barrett and his administration have been in office for over 15 years and at present, gun violence, crime, reckless driving are all completely out of control.”
Barrett’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2020 Mayoral Race
- City Hall: Taylor Blames FPC Problems on Mayor - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 5th, 2019
- Senator Taylor calls for Barrett to resign over confusion and mismanagement of Fire and Police Commission - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Dec 5th, 2019
- Team Taylor Welcomes Tom To The 2020 Mayoral Race - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Nov 20th, 2019
- City Hall: Barrett Officially Declares Re-Election Bid - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 20th, 2019
- Statement from the Barrett for Milwaukee Campaign: Lena Taylor’s Misinformation Campaign - Press Release - Nov 15th, 2019
- City Hall: Taylor Slams Barrett Over Residency - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 15th, 2019
- The Devastating Results of Residency Law Change - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Nov 15th, 2019
- Back in the News: Poll Shows Barrett Way Ahead - Bruce Murphy - Nov 12th, 2019
- City Hall: Zielinski for Mayor Bus Ads Debut - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 7th, 2019
- City Hall: Ashanti Hamilton Ends Mayoral Bid - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 12th, 2019
- City Hall: Hamilton Could Still Run for Mayor - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 4th, 2019
- City Hall: Lena Taylor Announces Run for Mayor - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 3rd, 2019
- Murphy’s Law: Should Barrett Worry About Reelection? - Bruce Murphy - Aug 29th, 2019
- City Hall: Will He or Won’t He Run for Mayor? - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 30th, 2019
- City Hall: Will Lena Taylor Run for Mayor? - Jeramey Jannene - May 20th, 2019
- City Hall: To Host DNC, Barrett Must Be Reelected - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 14th, 2019
- City Beat: Episode 007 – Mayoral Candidate Tony Zielinski - Urban Milwaukee - Jan 8th, 2019
- City Hall: Hamilton Ally May Run for His Seat - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 12th, 2018
- City Hall: Ashanti Hamilton Files for Mayoral Run - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 29th, 2018
- City Hall: Zielinski Ramps Up Mayoral Campaign - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 10th, 2018
- Murphy’s Law: Barrett Will Run for Reelection - Bruce Murphy - Jun 28th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Zielinski Will Run for Mayor - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 29th, 2017
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- September 8, 2015 - Robert Donovan received $50 from Mark Borkowski
City Hall
-
An Aldermanic Rematch on South SideDec 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Targets Scam Artists and SlumlordsDec 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Council to Review Fire & Police CommissionDec 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene