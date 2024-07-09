Despite Losing Lawsuit, Coalition To March on RNC Will Proceed Without Permit

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Coalition to March on the RNC did not win its case in federal court on Monday, but it is not giving up.

The coalition, composed of more than 70 activist groups and organizations, sued the City of Milwaukee after the city refused to permit a march inside the security zone of the Republican National Convention. With legal representation from the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin (ACLU), the group was in federal court this past month seeking an injunction against the city’s restrictions, arguing that they violate its rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The group has maintained that it will march within “sight and sound” of Fiserv Forum, whether the city permits it or not.

The coalition includes dozens of activist groups and organizations and leaders expect thousands of marchers to join them in its protest of the Republican National Convention and the Republican Party next week.

U.S. District Court Judge Brett Ludwig did not grant the injunction and said the city’s restrictions meet the standard for “time, place and manner” limitations accepted by the U.S. Supreme Court, in a decision released late Monday.

Omar Flores, a coalition co-chair, told Urban Milwaukee that the decision was “partially anticipated” as Ludwig was appointed by former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump. However, in fairness, Flores added, the case was rushed and not given the time it needed to be properly litigated.

The coalition is still planning to march and not along the city-designated route. Leaders of the group released a map of the route showing they plan to march into the soft security zone along N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pedestrians and cyclists are able to pass freely through the “soft zone” but vehicles must go through a security checkpoint.

“We’re not engaging with the city’s route at all,” Flores said. It also doesn’t intend to use one of the city’s amplified stages.

The city has designated two zones for protests and demonstrations: Zeidler Union Square, 301 W. Michigan St, and Haymarket plaza at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and W. McKinley Avenue. Groups and individuals can sign up to use amplified platforms at the two zones between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the convention. The designated parade route loops around the southern edge of Westown, near Zeidler Union Square.

“While the city is calling them protest zones, we’re actually calling them conflict zones because anybody can sign up for those speaking slots,” Flores said. “That could mean right-wing extremists, that could mean people that want to antagonize our march.”

Flores said the city could still decide to permit the new march they have planned, but that it will move forward with or without permitting.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman previously said police should only be used as a “last resort” for intervening in protests. However, the department has developed a “mass arrest” plan.

“We’re not naive, right, we understand that there is the potential for a bad situation,” Flores said, adding that organizers are expecting the best and preparing for the worst.

“If the worst happens, we’re prepared for it,” he said. “We’ve got lawyers lined up, we got people ready for jail visits, we got a bail fund.”

The coalition was successful in getting Ludwig to grant an injunction barring the city from denying a permit based on an applicant’s prior criminal history. According to a city report referenced by Ludwig, the city has not used that authority.

You can read Judge Ludwig's decision on Urban Milwaukee.