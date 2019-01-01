Membership Levels

What do you get by becoming a member?

Banner Ads Banished : You get an Urban Milwaukee website free of banner ads, meaning no diversions, faster page loads, a more enjoyable reading experience.

: You get an Urban Milwaukee website free of banner ads, meaning no diversions, faster page loads, a more enjoyable reading experience. Improved Image Gallery : A better, faster photo browser on the website, from a publication that publishes hundreds of photos a month.

: A better, faster photo browser on the website, from a publication that publishes hundreds of photos a month. Members-Only Events : Invitations to special events and online chats with insider info and a chance to meet and chat with Urban Milwaukee staff.

: Invitations to special events and online chats with insider info and a chance to meet and chat with Urban Milwaukee staff. Unique tours: Behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings.

Behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings. Free Tickets : The chance to get free tickets to concerts, festivals and other events as they become available through our partners.

: The chance to get free tickets to concerts, festivals and other events as they become available through our partners. Ad-Free Email : Urban Milwaukee’s email with its handy (daily and weekly) rundown of stories also comes to you ad-free.

: Urban Milwaukee’s email with its handy (daily and weekly) rundown of stories also comes to you ad-free. 10% Off at Urban Milwaukee: The Store: 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Milwaukee-themed shop located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Membership Options

Use the discount code GOBBLER19 to take part in our amazing Black Friday deal and get 40% off of our annual membership.

Level Price Monthly Member $9.00 per Month. Select Annual Membership $99.00 per Year. Select

Login

Already a member? Sign-in.