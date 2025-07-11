Changes Coming to Popular Third Ward Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

More than a decade after its opening, Bavette La Boucherie remains a centerpiece of the Historic Third Ward dining scene — beloved for its fresh, approachable menu and commitment to locally sourced meats.

But the restaurant is poised for change, with plans to eliminate dinner service beginning next month. New, lunch-only hours are set to take effect Aug. 3.

Chef-owner Karen Bell, a five-time James Beard Award nominee, said the shift comes amid staffing shortages, including the recent departure of her evening chef de cuisine.

“That, coupled with already being understaffed, was just going to be too much of a time investment for me to get it filled,” she said. Beyond the simple hiring process, a new chef would require additional training and experience to lead the kitchen in Bell’s absence, if necessary.

Bavette, 217 N. Broadway, isn’t alone in its decision.

“Most restaurants only do one service,” Bell said, referring specifically to small, independent businesses like hers. “However, they choose dinner, which makes more financial sense.”

But for Bell, the mother of a soon-to-be five-year-old, lunch was the obvious choice. “It’s really important for me to be able to be home with my daughter in the evenings,” she said. “That’s really my focus.”

Bavette opened in 2013 as a whole animal butcher shop. Over time, the concept transitioned to a full-service restaurant — a change solidified after its 2022 move from 330 E. Menomonee St. to its current location.

Today, Bavette’s lunch menu is geared toward grazing, with small and shareable bites like smoked trout deviled eggs, salt cod croquettes, charcuterie and fresh breads served alongside an assortment of dips and spreads. Heartier selections include soups, salads and vegetable-based plates such as grilled eggplant and roasted maitake mushrooms, along with sandwiches like pork belly banh mi, muffuletta and corned beef tongue reuben.

The menu is expected to remain unchanged throughout the transition, though Bell said it may eventually expand with additional entree-style dishes.

As word of the changes spreads throughout the dining scene, Bell said she has already received an outpouring of support, and remains open to guest feedback moving forward.

“I wasn’t expecting there to be so much attention about it, but I’m really touched and honored that there is,” said Bell, who called the decision “extremely difficult” — not just for personal reasons, but because of its potential impact on front-of-house staff.

“It really solidifies the fact that I love being part of the Milwaukee community.”

While not directly related, the shift at Bavette echoes a broader movement across Milwaukee’s restaurant industry, where a new wave of chefs is advocating for better work-life balance and overall wellbeing for industry workers.

Business owners like Vanessa Rose of Mother’s and Sam Sandrin of Midwest SAD have spoken openly about their goals to provide fair wages, flexible schedules and benefits to employees whose careers have long defined by marathon hours and sacrifice.

“I’m still here,” Bell said. “But really where this decision comes from is my priorities have shifted.”

Bavette is currently open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

After the shift to lunch-only, its hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Bell is also considering the possibility of adding a happy hour.