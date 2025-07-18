‘Good Trouble Lives On’ Anti-Trump Protests Take Place In Wisconsin

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A few hundred people gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Thursday as part of the latest nationwide protest against President Donald Trump’s administration.

The so-called “Good Trouble Lives On” protests happened across the state on the fifth anniversary of Georgia congressman John Lewis’ death.

“Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime,” Lewis, a vocal civil rights advocate, wrote on social media in 2018. “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”

Organizers said they are protesting the “most brazen rollback of civil rights in generations.” About 40 events were scheduled in Wisconsin, according to the organization’s website.

Thursday afternoon, demonstrators marched around the state Capitol in Madison and chanted inside. Other protests in the state were set for Thursday night.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Thirty-year-old Valerie Schroedl drove to Madison from Jefferson County. She came out because she’s worried about the future for her 3-year-old son, who she said is mixed race and autistic.

“I’m very concerned about what this administration is saying about autistic people,” Schroedl said. “And I’m concerned that support for people like my son, and for my son, are going away.”

Nineteen-year-old Gene Simon of Madison said the event was his first protest.

“The major goals are definitely to get Trump out of office,” Simon said.

Anika Rickard, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, commented on the protests in a statement.

“While Democrats are focused on making noise, Republicans are getting things done for the American people. President Trump is delivering on his campaign promises, and it’s time Democrats get on board,” Rickard said.

Retiree Mary Goonan said she came out to protest the Trump administration’s stance on immigration. She’s a former Madison teacher.

“We need our immigrants, and they’ve become family,” Goonan said. “We can’t afford to lose them.”

She said she’d like to see deportations stop and paths to citizenship for undocumented immigrants become more available.

Listen to the WPR report

‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protests against Trump administration take place in Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.