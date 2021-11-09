Dana World-Patterson Nominated to FPC
Human trafficking victims advocate would replace longtime Fire & Police commissioner Ann Wilson.
Mayor Tom Barrett is nominating human trafficking victims advocate Dana World-Patterson for a seat on the Fire & Police Commission (FPC).
The commission is responsible for hiring, firing, discipline and policy setting for the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department.
World-Patterson is no stranger to the council. Her nonprofit organization, Foundations for Freedom, was awarded a forgivable city loan earlier this year to redevelop an eight-unit, city-owned apartment building into a temporary home for women victimized by human trafficking and forced to perform commercial sex acts.
She also serves as a mayoral appointee on the Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. World-Patterson is the chair of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee.
“Mrs. World-Patterson will bring an important perspective to the Fire and Police Commission with her understanding of crime victims and the role of public safety agencies in protecting vulnerable individuals,” said Barrett in a statement. “I thank her for her willingness to serve in this new role.”
World-Patterson would replace Ann Wilson, who has served with an expired term since 2018 and lived outside of the city for more than a year. The Common Council rejected Barrett’s reappointment of Wilson in March as a show of frustration with the FPC’s botched demolition of police chief Alfonso Morales. But under the law, Wilson continues to serve until a replacement is found or she resigns.
World-Patterson would be the seventh member of the commission. She would join a slate of 2021 appointees: Amanda Avalos, LaNelle Ramey, Joan Kessler and Edward Fallone. Barrett, who also expressed frustration with the Morales debacle, has replaced all commissioners who voted for the former chief’s demotion as their terms expired, with the exception of Wilson.
A full-time staff led by executive director Leon W. Todd, III works with the commission.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Fire & Police Commission's Troubles
- City Hall: Dana World-Patterson Nominated to FPC - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 9th, 2021
- City Hall: Jeffrey Norman Named Permanent Chief of Police - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 4th, 2021
- Morales Named Fitchburg Police Chief - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 29th, 2021
- City Hall: Police Chief Search Has One Candidate - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 6th, 2021
- City Hall: FPC Restarting Police Chief Search - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 11th, 2021
- City Hall: Council Approves Morales Settlement - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 27th, 2021
- City Hall: Morales Payout Rises Still Higher - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 19th, 2021
- City Hall: Morales Reaches Tentative, $626,000 Settlement With City - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 13th, 2021
- No Settlement Yet, Morales Will Be Police Chief Again On July 15th - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 9th, 2021
- City Hall: Council Okays Huge Change in FPC Board - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 7th, 2021
Read more about Fire & Police Commission's Troubles here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- August 8, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $200 from Edward Fallone
- November 19, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $50 from Edward Fallone
City Hall
-
Milwaukee Adopts ‘Calm Before The Storm’ 2022 BudgetNov 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Poised To Split Redistricting ProcessNov 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
116 Non-Vaccinated Workers Face SuspensionNov 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene