Happy Fourth of July weekend! There are plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, including a new format for Milwaukee County’s fireworks show – a drone show above the lakefront. Summerfest is wrapping up with its final weekend, featuring performances by Chicago, Third Eye Blind and more, and Cathedral Square Market offers a chance to relax with free yoga, live music and handmade goods for sale.

July 3: Jazz in the Park

Milwaukee’s largest weekly free music venue is back. Jazz in the Park brings live music to Cathedral Square Park, where guests can picnic and enjoy live music every other Thursday. Despite its name, Jazz in the Park will feature a more genre-diverse lineup this year. The concert series is also hosting a marketplace of local vendors selling handmade goods and more. This week’s live performer is Chris Haise Project with Brady Lee. Happy Hour runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and live music will begin at 6 p.m. Vendors will set up shop at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the East Town website.

July 3: Drone Show at the Lakefront

This year, Milwaukee is opting for a more decibel-friendly Independence Day celebration by pivoting from a fireworks show to a drone show. Starting at approximately 9:15 p.m. (or whenever it’s dark enough outside), three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each will fill the sky with images of iconic Milwaukee landmarks and other patriotic themes. A synchronized soundtrack will accompany the drones. Guests are encouraged to watch at McKinley Beach and the surrounding areas, as the full 3D effect of the show cannot be truly experienced elsewhere. For more information, visit the Milwaukee County website. The City of Milwaukee is also hosting several fireworks shows on the actual 4th.

July 3-5: Summerfest Final Weekend

It’s the final weekend of The Big Gig and the festival is going out with a bang. Guests will have the opportunity to catch acts like The Lumineers, Chicago, Third Eye Blind and more. Be sure to get there early to support local acts like Bug Moment, Chapped Lips and Diet Lite, and be sure to take advantage of the daily admission promotions, such as free entry from noon to 6 p.m. on July 4 thanks to Kwik Trip. The Foruth of July lineup also includes 10-minute-long drone show and a 249th birthday sing-along. For more information, including the full lineup, visit the Summerfest website.

July 4: $4 Admission at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is celebrating Independence Day with cheap admission. For only $4, guests can explore the zoo and meet two new residents: a pair of baby Japanese Macaques. For an extra $4, check out the zoo’s summer exhibit, Exploration Dinosaur, where guests will learn about the bones, teeth and more that make up the creatures from the prehistoric era. For more information, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.

July 5: Christmas in July Market

If you want to pretend like it isn’t hot and humid outside, check out Broken Bat Brewing’s Christmas in July Market. This free event will feature Christmas-themed vendors, live music, games, puzzles and more. The Christmas in July Market will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 6: Cathedral Square Market

Continuing this week and running every Sunday until October 12, Cathedral Square will host a market featuring handmade goods, live music and more. A diverse selection of vendors will sell prepared foods, farm-to-table goods and art, and live music will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The market also offers free yoga and group exercise sessions. The Cathedral Square Market is free to attend and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.