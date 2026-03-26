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Happy Opening Day! The arrival of baseball season usually means the arrival of spring, so there’s much to be excited about, including some fun events this weekend. Celebrate Saz’s State House’s 50th anniversary with a weekend-long party that includes fish fry, Bloody Marys, Brewers shuttles and more. The Laughing Tap is reopening in its new location Downtown, and there are numerous Easter Eggs Hunts for both humans and dogs.

March 26-29: Festa Sazama

Saz’s State House is celebrating its 50th anniversary all weekend long with Festa Sazama, a free festival featuring live music, Brewers shuttles, delicious food and more. Starting on Thursday, Festa Sazama is celebrating Brewers Opening Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with live music, a corn roast, games and more under a heated tent. On Friday, Saz’s will be hosting Milwaukee’s Largest Fish Fry, boasting “endless amounts of fish” from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, Saz’s will be serving one of its staples: BBQ. Enjoy pulled pork and ribs before hopping on a free shuttle to the Brewers game. The festival will close out with a much-needed Bloody Mary Brunch from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will once again offer free shuttles to the Brewers game. For more information, visit Saz’s website.

March 27-28: The Laughing Tap Grand Reopening

The Laughing Tap has found a new home, making the move from its previous spot in Walker’s Point to Downtown Milwaukee in the former George Watts Tea Shop at 761 N. Jefferson Ave. While the comedy club has been closed while it makes the move and preps the new space, it is now ready to celebrate its grand reopening. For its first pair of performances back, The Laughing Tap will host Nate Criag, a comedian who has toured with Bill Burr and who most recently appeared in the Netflix film Old Dads. For more information, visit The Laughing Tap’s website.

March 27-29: AdeptiCon 2026

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If your ideal Friday night is waging miniature wars on your dining room table, then head down to the Baird Center for AdeptiCon. Billed as “the world’s premier wargaming convention,” AdeptiCon will feature over 1250 tabletop gaming events including tournaments, hobby seminars, team trivia and more. For more information, visit the AdeptiCon website.

March 28: Phenomenal Woman Marketplace

America’s Black Holocaust Museum is celebrating National Women’s History Month with a free-to-attend pop-up market. From 1 to 6 p.m., guests can shop area small businesses, watch spoken word performances and take free tours of the museum. The event will also host a children’s activity corner. For more information, visit the America’s Black Holocaust Museum website.

March 28: Easter Egg Hunt at MKE Dog Park

Let your dog join in on the holiday festivities this weekend with an Easter egg hunt designed specifically with your furry best friend in mind. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the MKE Dog Park, every dog will have the opportunity to sniff out large Easter eggs stuffed with dog-friendly treats. The Easter Bunny will also be on site for photo opportunities, so make sure your dog is dressed their best. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.

March 28: Humboldt Park Easter Egg Hunt

Head down to Humboldt Park for some Easter fun for the entire family. The 24th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will kick off at 11 a.m. and invites children ages 12 and under to participate for free. The Lion’s Club will also serve a cash-only pancake breakfast, and the Easter Bunny will be on site offering photo opportunities before and after the hunt.