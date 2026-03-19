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Wisconsin is apologizing for the recent snowfall by giving us a weekend filled with warm weather and sunshine, so get out there and enjoy a great lineup of events around the city this weekend. You can find inspiration for all of your home remodeling projects at the Home & Garden Show, and learn all about maple syrup with the Schlitz Audubon Center. If you want to warm up even more, sample more than 40 different batches of chili at the annual Rockabilly Chili Cookoff.

March 20-29: Home & Garden Show

Despite that recent snowfall, it’s finally beginning to feel a bit like spring. That being said, it’s time to start thinking about preparing your home gardens and starting on those renovation projects. Thanks to the Home & Garden Show, inspiration for those projects should come easily. More than 350 exhibitors will set up at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center, offering renovation tips and insight into the latest home remodeling trends. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Home & Garden Show website.

March 20-April 5: ‘Is This a Room’

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is presenting Is This a Room, a true story of one of the most controversial acts of whistleblowing in U.S. history. Based on an FBI transcript, the Broadway show brings the audience inside the tense space of an interrogation room. For specific showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s website.

March 21: Adidas Day Party MKE

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Turner Hall Ballroom is hosting Milwaukee’s largest celebration of hip-hop culture. The event promises surprise performances from hip-hop legends, which in the past has included appearances by Digital Underground, Fatman Scoop, Special Ed and more. The event will start at 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group website.

March 21: Maple Sugar Time

If you enjoy starting your day with a plate of pancakes drenched in maple syrup, then the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center has an event for you. Join the center’s educators for a lesson on maple trees, including how to tell them apart and how to turn sap into syrup. The event will guide attendees along a trail that will have activities set up at various points, and guests will be offered a sweet treat at the end. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the center recommends showing up at 1:30 p.m. at the latest in order to experience the entire program. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center website.

March 22: 3rd St. Vintage Market

Shop vintage clothing while enjoying food and beverages from some of your favorite Milwaukee restaurants at the 3rd Street Market Hall. Vendors will be on site selling vintage clothing, vinyl, accessories and more, and restaurants like SapSap, Kawa, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ and more will be open for business. The 3rd St. Vintage Market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 22: WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili

Wisconsin’s largest restaurant chili cookoff event will once again bring the heat to the MSOE Kern Center. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will sample over 40 different batches of chili. Participants include Lakefront Brewery, Nessun Dorma, Comet Cafe and many more. Admission tickets are $15 and guests can donate two more non-perishable foods in exchange for two additional sample tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the WMSE website.