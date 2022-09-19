Kessler Resigns From Fire-Police Board
Retired judge's resignation delays mayor's push to create full, 9-member Fire & Police Commission.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s bid to fill the Fire & Police Commission with nine members for the first time in its history suffered a setback last week when one of its newest members stepped down.
Joan Kessler, a retired state appeals court judge and U.S. attorney, resigned. The board is responsible for oversight of both the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department, including hiring, firing, discipline and policy. Her resignation comes just before two new members were to be confirmed.
“She resigned for personal reasons and she has expressed her thanks and appreciation to her fellow commissioners and fellow staff,” said Fallone. “Commissioner Kessler’s work ethic and leadership served as examples for her fellow commissioners.”
Kessler’s resignation was effective Sept. 6. “She will be missed,” said the chair.
“I really appreciated Commissioner Kessler’s attention to detail. I will try to take the way she was very thorough in her evaluations, examinations and all of our business moving forward and just want to thank her for her service,” said Commissioner Amanda Avalos, the vice chair.
Kessler joined the commission in July 2021 alongside Fallone and LaNelle Ramey. The appointments, made by Mayor Tom Barrett, marked a key turning point in moving the commission beyond its botched demotion of police chief Alfonso Morales, its repeated tie votes on selecting a new chief and other controversies.
She is married to former state representative Fred Kessler.
The Common Council is set to confirm retired Milwaukee police Lieutenant Ruben Burgos and retired Milwaukee Fire Assistant Chief Gerard Washington to serve on the commission.
Commissioners serve in a part-time capacity, earning $6,600 per year for participating in regularly-scheduled, evening meetings. They are appointed for a five-year term.
Mayor Johnson, as part of a broader public safety plan, committed to filling the commission with nine members. The state increased the maximum size approximately a decade ago, but former Mayor Barrett never appointed a full complement of members.
If the council confirms the two nominees, as expected, it would be the first time in its history that the commission has had more than seven members.
