State Budget Deal Would Give UWM $189 Million

UW-Milwaukee is poised to be one of the big winners in a budget deal reached by legislative Republicans and Governor Tony Evers.

The state’s second-largest university would receive $189 million in capital funding to overhaul the former Columbia Hospital complex it acquired 15 years ago. It’s part of $840 million in funding for Universities of Wisconsin capital projects that is to be approved.

The proposal, still subject to adoption by both the Assembly and Senate, is a significant reversal from the $87 million statewide operating budget cut Republicans proposed in June. The proposed agreement, announced early Tuesday, would increase the UW system’s operating budget by $256 million over the next two years.

Evers had originally included the UWM project in his $4.1 billion capital budget proposal.

UWM is proposing to relocate its health services programs from five buildings to one consolidated location in its Northwestern Quadrant, a one-million-square-foot former hospital complex. The 307,000-square-foot project, according to state documentation, would enable the university to train an additional 300 students annually in addition to the 2,000 already served.

As part of the tentative budget deal, UWM would also receive $800,000 to plan for a new plumbing system and other mechanical system upgrades in Sandburg Hall’s East Tower. The 17-story building, the newest in the residence hall complex, is said to have “failed plumbing systems that have led to ongoing mold, rust and architectural deficiencies.”

The only UW campus that would receive more capital funding than UWM would be UW-La Crosse, which would receive $194 million to develop a new science center. UW-Madison received funding in January for its $420 million engineering building.

UWM’s health services project was identified as the university’s top ask of state officials in the 2023-2025 and 2025-2027 budget cycles.

“This project will enhance our ability to educate and train the next generation of skilled healthcare professionals, addressing the growing need for a well-prepared workforce across the state,” said the university in a March statement. “The project will transform the Northwest Quad Complex into a cutting-edge, interdisciplinary Health Sciences hub. It will unify programs currently scattered across five buildings, expand instructional labs, and enhance hands-on, collaborative learning in high-demand fields such as physical therapy, biomedical sciences and occupational therapy.”

The hospital project would provide the degree programs with purpose-built classrooms and labs in a central location. In a 2023 video of faculty members currently spread across campus, the current state of repurposed classrooms is identified as a key shortcoming.

Twenty degree programs, ranging from athletic training to radiological technology, would be included in the move. The university reports the programs have a combined 98% job placement rate and saw enrollment double between 2000 and 2012.

The state has previously provided UWM at least $52 million to redevelop the former hospital complex. A 2022 fact sheet says, in total, $96.4 million has been invested in the hospital complex. In 2023, the state allocated $5 million for the preliminary design of the project. Kahler Slater was hired to lead the design effort.

UWM purchased the former Columbia Hospital in 2010 for $20.2 million. Columbia, now part of Ascension, was shuttered as part of expanding the Columbia St. Mary’s campus along E. North Avenue. Much of the hospital has been vacant since UWM’s acquisition.

The health sciences programs would relocate to portions of Buildings B, C, and D, situated along E. Hartford Avenue near N. Cramer Street.

Prior funding supported window replacement and facade repair, the addition of a new entrance to Building B, construction of a nursing simulation center, the renovation of Building D for the School of Information Studies and its Student Health and Wellness Center and the once-controversial demolition of Building A, the oldest portion, for green space.

The latest project, according to the capital budget, would involve “removing the old hospital patient rooms, treatment rooms, and clinic space; replacing old and deficient building infrastructure including all architectural, mechanical, electrical, telecommunications, and plumbing systems; and installing new insulation on the exterior envelope.”

Following the completion of the project, UWM would retain the children’s learning center, the nursing simulator and a greenhouse in Building B. The university’s IT department would relocate within the complex.

The university, according to a project website and budget request, anticipates using space that becomes available after the health sciences programs relocate for future projects.

If the project is funded as proposed, the project would be completed in 2030.

Renderings

Building Photos

