Plus: New Mediterranean restaurant for Third Ward, and farewell to Jewels Caribbean.

Dozens of local restaurants are pulling out all the stops for Mother’s Day brunch, offering special menus and dressed-up dishes for those celebrating or honoring their mothers and mother-figures.

A new addition to that list this year is Avli. The modern Greek restaurant, 1818 N. Hubbard St., will debut its brunch service on May 4, just ahead of the holiday, which is celebrated the following weekend.

On the menu, guests can expect familiar favorites such as French toast and avocado toast, as well as Greek dishes including tsoureki, a sweet bread traditionally eaten on Easter Day (Greek Orthodox Easter takes place on May 5 in 2024), and Greek-inspired omelets.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, all moms will receive a complimentary glass of rose with the purchase of an entree during brunch service on May 12.

Reservations are available to book online, though walk-ins are welcomed for both indoor and patio dining.

Beyond Avli, there’s no shortage of Milwaukee establishments at which to enjoy a Mother’s Day meal.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill, 2011 S. 1st St., will offer its regular brunch menu and a special: chile rellenos quiche. Moms will be treated to a complimentary strawberry cream tart.

At The Edison, 322 N. Broadway., Mother’s Day brunch will come with a special menu featuring sweet and savory Dutch babies, lobster benedict, green shakshuka and more.

Moms can also cash in on a free Mom-osa or beer at any Lowlands Group establishment. In the City of Milwaukee, that includes Cafe Benelux, 346 N. Broadway, Cafe Hollander, 2608 N. Downer Ave., Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Several Bartolotta restaurants, including Bacchus, 925 E. Wells St., Harbor House, 550 N. Harbor Dr. and Lake Park Bistro, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd., will offer special, three-course menus for the holiday. Meanwhile, the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago Ave., will serve a brunch buffet.

Brisa Do Mar Bringing Mediterranean Cuisine to Former Riverfront Pizzeria

Silverware-Free Beefsteak Dinner Coming To Il Cervo

Il Cervo is hosting a throwback party in honor of its first anniversary. And though the 19th century theme does not predate forks, the utensil will be in short supply during the celebration. In fact, dinnerware and napkins will be strictly forbidden at the bash, which will take place at the Trade Hotel’s rooftop restaurant, 420 W. Juneau Ave., on May 9 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Instead, guests will be encouraged to don aprons and use their hands to dig into platters of unlimited steak. The so-called Beefsteak & Barbera Dinner is modeled after a long-held tradition originating in New York City. Jordan Bright, managing partner of Food Fight Restaurant Group, the Madison-based operator of Il Cervo, said the organization has hosted similar events in the past. “They are always amazing, wild nights that we hope to recreate in Milwaukee,” she said in a statement.

Burger Truck With Bocce Connection Planned For Southside Food Park

Adam and Derek Anzalone know their way around a bocce court. The brothers and their family head up Anzalone Bocce, which runs leagues throughout the city, including one at Zocalo Food Park. That’s where they got acquainted with co-founder Jesus Gonzalez and, with a little encouragement, decided to roll with a new venture. This time, on wheels. The Anzalones are preparing to launch their first food truck, Pallino Burger, in the coming months. The restaurant will be a full-time vendor at Zocalo, 636 S. 6th St., offering handmade sausages, freshly ground burgers and chicken sandwiches, along with sides and a small menu of espresso drinks. And while the restaurant world is unfamiliar territory for the brothers, Adam is well-versed in food service, particularly butchery, having served as a meat department manager at G. Groppi Food Market for the past 15 years.

Jewels Caribbean is Closed, New Bar Planned

Jewels Caribbean has officially closed after five years in business. The Bronzeville bar, restaurant and hookah lounge, 2230 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., announced the news in a social media post last month, noting its gratitude for the multitude of patrons and performers who visited throughout its tenure in the neighborhood. As Jewels Caribbean exits, a new concept, Flame 13, is slated to carry the torch. Business partners Marvin Bailey and James Perry recently submitted a proposal for the new business, with plans to offer food, drinks, dancing and more. Both are former employees of Jewels Caribbean.

Hot Chicken Restaurant Planned For Capitol Drive

Things are heating up on Capitol Drive. A new, Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, Fire Bird, is slated to open along the bustling northside street, replacing NYPD (New York Pizza Delivery), which closed its doors more than a year ago. The upcoming restaurant, 4103 W. Capitol Dr., could open as soon as June 1, with plans to serve chicken tenders and sandwiches, as well as a variety of sides and desserts, said co-owner Maher Ayad. Ayad is also the owner of Big Sharks Fish & Chicken, a local fast food chain. The industry veteran is partnering with Saleh Ahmad for the new venture. Ahmad owns another location for NYPD at 231 E. North Ave.

Soul Food Restaurant Coming to Humboldt Park

Soul Food is coming to Humboldt Park. Karol’s Kitchen and Catering, a food truck and catering business, is taking over food service at the beer garden in Humboldt Park known as The Vine. Known for its fried catfish, Karol’s Kitchen specializes in soul food and comfort food favorites. The owner, Carolyn Dollison-Smith told Urban Milwaukee that the menu at Humboldt Park will include items like hamburgers, chicken wings, Philly Cheese Steaks, fried okra, fried mushrooms, fried green tomatoes and, of course, fried catfish on Friday nights. “Everybody loves the catfish,” she said. “Like, that’s one of our biggest sellers.”

Sherman Phoenix Announces New Vendor

A family-owned catering company will soon get a new home at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace. Richmond’s Food For Your Soul plans to join the business hub, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., as a full-time vendor later this spring, offering a menu of “homestyle” foods such as chicken, fish, ribs, burgers and more. “We are ELATED to share this exciting news with you all!” owners Clyde and Dionna Richmond shared in a social media post Monday. The married couple added that the new venture is “something we’ve been praying about” and noted that they’re “truly grateful to God for the opportunity.”

Midwest Sad Opening East Town Location

A new bakery and cafe is set to open next week in East Town. Its name, Midwest Sad, has elicited confusion from a number of folks, many of whom question how anyone could be sad while eating cookies and candy. But it’s Sam Sandrin‘s party, and she’ll cry if she wants to. “Midwest Sad captures the blend of cozy Midwestern tastes with the deeper emotions often felt in the region,” said Sandrin, the chef and baker behind the business. “It’s about how food brings back memories of home and belonging, even against the backdrop of the Midwest’s sometimes gloomy landscape.” She added that the sense of warmth — literal and metaphorical — often associated with Midwestern cuisine resonates throughout our communities.

New Food Park Proposed For Lower East Side

East Side Pub & Grill is Closed, Redevelopment Coming

East Side Pub & Grill has closed after less than a year in business. The quick-service restaurant, 2178 N. Prospect Ave., went out much the same as it arrived: quietly. The property and two more on the block are now owned by limited liability companies connected to real estate developer Sean Phelan and the owners of Colectivo Coffee. In early April, East Side Pub & Grill owner Kyrie Smith announced on social media that he sold the business, noting that there are future plans for development at the site.

Third Space Introducing New THC Beverage

Third Space Brewing Company is taking its roster of marijuana-adjacent drinks to new heights. The craft brewery will soon add a new product to its Head Space collection — a line of THC-infused sparkling waters — but the latest addition will come with double the dose. The non-alcoholic drink features lemon-lime flavoring, Citra Hops and 10 milligrams of Delta-9 THC — a legal product in Wisconsin derived from cannabis (hemp). It joins the existing, five-milligram version, which is grapefruit flavored and contains El Dorado Hops. The 10-milligram drink set to launch this Saturday, April 20, coinciding with 420 Day and a celebratory music festival, High Notes, to be held at the brewery’s Milwaukee taproom, 1505 W. St Paul Ave.

