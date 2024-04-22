New Food Park Proposed For Lower East Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From wedding cake to funeral potatoes — and infinite dishes in between — food has a unique ability to foster connections during both good times and bad.

Nobody knows that better than brothers Murad and Mazin Hamdan, who have been feeding Milwaukeeans through highs and lows for nearly two decades.

The Hamdans are co-owners of the East Side’s Chubby’s Cheesesteaks and Señor Gordito’s. They also comprise two-thirds of Nexgen Partners, along with their cousin, Ramzey Huneidi. Together, the group hopes to create a new, community-focused food park on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side.

The proposal, known as Pali Park, is planned for a lot at 1652 N. Water St., just north of the Rhythm apartment building.

The plan would provide a new site for food trucks along Water Street, following a series of restrictions placed on the area last year by the City of Milwaukee. “Hopefully this will be a solution for all that,” Mazin said.

“It puts everybody in one spot so they can feel safe, eat and have a good time together,” Huneidi added.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Vendors including Señor Gordito’s, ShawarMama (a halal shawarma restaurant) and Bodega Bagel are already lined up for the proposed food park. And there’s still room for up to five more.

But the partners have more than just dining in mind.

“Pali Park aims to be a mosaic of cultures and flavors,” Huneidi said. “Each food truck that we offer has a unique taste, but we’re all sharing the same space, symbolizing peace and harmony.”

The concept, Huneidi noted, was inspired by his Palestinian ancestry, as well as his family’s deep roots in Milwaukee.

“Our family has been here for over 100 years,” he said. “The food truck park is not just about dining; it’s about a symbol of humanity, of diversity in unity, inspired by the resilience and the spirit of our brothers and sisters across the world who are suffering, especially in our homeland of Palestine.”

In addition to a variety of food vendors, Pali Park plans to host community events such as live music, farmers markets, art shows, supply drives and more.

“We’re going to celebrate the rich diversity of Milwaukee through art, food and music,” said Huneidi, who noted that he also hopes to have late-night hours at the food park.

“We’re just committed to the sustainability of supporting local business and providing a platform where everybody is welcomed and valued.”

The .25-acre site of the planned food park was most recently home to Moto-Scoot, though it has since been the subject of several proposed ventures.

The partners said they plan to preserve a 2,340-square-foot building on the property, which would eventually house a bar and indoor seating. Rooftop seating is also a possibility. A steep, muddy incline behind the building is slated to be cleaned up and turned into a gathering space complete with benches and lighting.

“We have a vision,” Huneidi said. “We’re gonna make it come true.”

In addition to its name, Pali Park offers a salute to Palestine via its logo, which features peace signs and a slice of watermelon. The fruit, which shares a color scheme with the Palestinian flag, has come to be a symbol of pride and resistance for the Palestinian people and their allies.

The partners said they hope to have the food park up and running by early to mid-July. Once open, proposed hours for Pali Park would be from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Throughout the coming months, interested parties can follow Pali Park online and via social media for updates.

In the meantime, potential vendors are welcome to send inquiries to Mazin at mazinh1@yahoo.com

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.