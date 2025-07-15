Grocery Store Opens in Former Walgreens

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Walgreens is no longer operating at 2410 W. Forest Home Ave., but thanks to a new tenant, the southside building remains a destination for everyday essentials.

Supermercado La Hacienda, a Mexican grocery store, recently opened its second location in the former drugstore.

Heaps of chili peppers, cases of meat and rows of piñatas now fill the 14,560-square-foot market, which has received a warm welcome from community members, drawing a steady stream of customers on a recent weeknight.

Like its flagship at 820 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr., Hacienda emphasizes Mexican cuisine and ingredients, offering a full range of fruits and vegetables, dairy, eggs, pantry staples and a butcher counter. It’s also a handy stop for bulk herbs and spices, as well as items like nopales, pork rinds, duros and clayware, which are more elusive at larger chain stores.

One corner of the store houses a deli stocked with prepared foods and salsas. An adjacent dining area features a pergola-style roof, framed artwork and rows of painted booths.

Walgreens operated at the site for two decades before closing in October 2023. The building, originally constructed in 2003 for the drugstore, still features its signature green awnings and distinctive “logo room” — a glass-walled display now showcasing La Hacienda signage.

Owner Jose Zaragoza is subleasing the space from Walgreen Co., which was represented by Ross Koepsel in partnership with SRS Real Estate Partners.

La Hacienda is located near the intersection of Forest Home, Lincoln and Muskego avenues, directly across from Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum. It’s one of the only large-format grocery stores within a mile in any direction.

A parking lot rings the 1.2-acre property, offering more than a dozen spaces for those arriving in cars. Several Milwaukee County Transit System routes, including the 53, 24, and Purple Line, make stops near the store.

Supermercado La Hacienda is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

