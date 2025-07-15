The Next Bar Pours Into East Side Nightlife

New tavern replaces Upper East Bar at the corner of North and Oakland avenues.

The Next Bar, a new arrival to the East Side, held its grand opening June 14 — the clink of glasses and swoosh of a ribbon-cutting set against a soundtrack of acoustic guitar, thumping bass and the throaty voices of local bands performing at the same-day Summer Soulstice festival.

Taking a cue from the neighborhood’s annual music event, The Next Bar is now finding its rhythm at 1732 E. North Ave.

“We’re building something that reflects who we are and who we serve,” co-owner Alex Edwards said in a statement. “Just give us one drink, one chance to stop in. We promise you’ll come back.”

Edwards, an entrepreneur and real estate investor, runs the new business with his uncle, James Chappel, a silent investor in other local nightclubs. The partners took over the Riverside Park building in early 2025, calling it a “perfect fit,” for their vision of change, community and positive evolution.

In alignment with that intention, The Next Bar scheduled its ribbon cutting for 5:55 p.m. — a number said to symbolize transformations and new beginnings.

“The building has seen wine bars, college bars and everything in between — but this time it’s Black-owned, community-driven and here for the long haul,” Edwards said. “No more ‘just opening a bar’ — [we’re] opening the door to fellowship, ownership and opportunity.”

Hints of the upcoming concept first emerged several months ago when glowing lights appeared at the long-dark Upper East Bar, which closed in mid-2024. The partners later installed symmetrical blade signs at the entrance, visible to passersby from all directions. Inside, the former Upper East Bar received fresh paint, updated leather booths and new bar seating. The business also features an “entertainment nook” available for DJ’d events, live music and open mic nights.

Edwards previously told Urban Milwaukee he planned to prioritize sports, with TVs screening games and pay-per-view fights. However, he also hopes to attract a diverse clientele including business owners, professionals and neighborhood residents.

Offerings from the bar include beer, wine, signature cocktails and hookah. The Next Bar does not serve food. Specials and upcoming events are announced regularly on the business’s Facebook page.

The Next Bar is open Tuesday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Entry is limited to those 25 and older.

Neighborhood Changes

The new tavern is part of a larger shakeup to the neighborhood’s bar and restaurant scene, underscored by the recent closures of Crossroads Collective, The Original and L’Incontro.

Additional changes come from The Seafood Shack and Back Street, which recently secured approval for their liquor licenses after delays. Meanwhile, Wayfinder has replaced the East Side’s Good City Brewing and Poppy Bakery opened in the former Sip & Purr Cat Cafe.

Saigon Baguette, a takeout-focused Vietnamese restaurant is nearing its opening at 2338 N. Farwell Ave. and an Italian restaurant, Nadi Plates, is slated to launch this fall in the former Crossroads food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

Photos

