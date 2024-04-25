Silverware-Free Beefsteak Dinner Coming To Il Cervo

Diners will eat with their hands at the upcoming dinner, held in celebration of the restaurant's first anniversary.

Il Cervo is hosting a throwback party in honor of its first anniversary. And though the 19th century theme does not predate forks, the utensil will be in short supply during the celebration.

In fact, dinnerware and napkins will be strictly forbidden at the bash, which will take place at the Trade Hotel’s rooftop restaurant, 420 W. Juneau Ave., on May 9 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Instead, guests will be encouraged to don aprons and use their hands to dig into platters of unlimited steak. The so-called Beefsteak & Barbera Dinner is modeled after a long-held tradition originating in New York City.

Jordan Bright, managing partner of Food Fight Restaurant Group, the Madison-based operator of Il Cervo, said the organization has hosted similar events in the past. “They are always amazing, wild nights that we hope to recreate in Milwaukee,” she said in a statement.

“It is a really fun event, to eat perfectly seared, medium-rare steak, all with your hands. You get dressed up, but you also get messy, and drink a few drinks along the way. Our entire team has worked so hard this year to launch Il Cervo, and we can’t wait to celebrate with Milwaukee by sharing the unique experience of a Beefsteak Dinner in our beautiful rooftop setting.”

Il Cervo plans to grill more than 100 pounds of steak in anticipation for the feast. Each cut — tenderloin, tomahawk, ribeye, short rib — will be cooked medium-rare and presented on a silver platter in half-inch thick slices.

Prior to the dinner, guests can indulge in intriguing hors d’oeuvres such as king crab leg corn dogs, uni shooters and white balsamic cotton candy, which will be served during the 7 p.m. cocktail hour.

At 8 p.m., guests will be unleashed on the beef. The meat will be accompanied by sides of vegetables, sauces (horseradish cream, ramp chimichurri, black garlic aioli) and whole roasted John Dory whitefish. A full menu for the event is available to view online.

Wine will be free-flowing, with unlimited pours of Damilano Barbera d’Asti — a perfect pairing for red meats — available throughout the evening.

Guests will also receive four craft cocktails served in glass flasks. Offerings include a salty dog, rye paper plane and others made with spirits including Tito’s Handmade Vodka and WhistlePig Rye Whiskey.

Tickets to the Beefsteak & Barbera Dinner include unlimited beef, wine, hors d’oeuvres and side dishes, plus four cocktails, a custom apron and wine glass, a swag bag and gratuity for $250.

Guests can purchase tickets individually to be seated at a community table, or buy a full table for 4, 6, 8 or 12 guests.

