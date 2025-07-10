Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Feeling the post-Summerfest blues? No worries, there are a ton of festivals happening in Milwaukee this weekend!

The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will draw thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Milwaukee for an event that spans multiple venues, including a live music festival at Veterans Park. You can also watch dragon boats race across the water at the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival and explore the culture and flavors of India at the first-ever Incredible India Festival.

July 10-13: Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

The second annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, a four-day celebration of motorcycle culture, live music and the city that the manufacturer calls home, is here. The festival will take place across a variety of venues, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum and the company’s headquarters. If you’re interested in checking out some motorcycle history, the Harley-Davidson Headquarters is offering guests the chance to take photos in iconic landmarks, take a guided tour through historic grounds and enjoy live music and food trucks.

The official Harley-Davidson Homecoming Kick-Off Party will take place at the Harley-Davidson Museum, and Veterans Park will host a music festival lineup featuring performances by Hank Williams Jr., Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Treaty Oak Revival and more. For more information on scheduled events and ticket pricing, including group motorcycle rides, visit the Harley-Davidson Homecoming website.

July 12: Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival, put on by the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center and the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce, is a celebration of Chinese culture, food and traditions. Guests will have the chance to enjoy traditional Chinese food and participate in a variety of activities, including playing traditional games, making opera masks and lanterns and learning to speak and write Chinese. The highlight of the festival, however, is the Dragon Boat Races, where teams of 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steerer will race colorfully designed boats. Dragon boat races will begin at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony will take place at 10:15 a.m. The festival, hosted at Lakeshore State Park, will end around 3:30 p.m.

July 12: Incredible India Festival

The first-ever Incredible India Festival will bring guests on a journey through India’s culture, flavors and traditions. Henry Maier Festival Park will be filled with Indian food trucks and stalls as well as art exhibits showcasing jewelry and fashion and cultural activities, including traditional Indian games. Incredible India Festival will also feature plenty of live music and a fashion show celebrating India’s heritage. Incredible India Festival will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is $10.

July 12: Smoke on the Water

Enjoy some of the best BBQ that Milwaukee has to offer at Smoke on the Water, a food and beverage sampling event held at the Henry Maier Festival Park. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests can pick and choose various BBQ, beer and whiskey and bourbon samples while enjoying live music from Bobby Friss. General admission is $25 and guests can purchase VIP and Super VIP tickets to get food, beverages and other benefits. Guests with Harley-Davidson Homecoming tickets will be admitted for free. Visit the Summerfest website for more information.

July 12: Share the Vibes Music and Technology Festival

The fourth annual Share the Vibes Music and Technology Festival will bring emerging artists and musicians together for a networking and community building event. The event will feature a variety of technology workshops as well live musical and podcast performances. Check out a variety of vendors and participate in audience competitions, and enjoy a variety of food and beverages throughout the evening. Tickets are $20 and the event will begin at 12 p.m. at Vivarium.

July 12-13: Frida Fest MKE

Frida Fest MKE, an annual celebration of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, will take place at the Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall and aims to promote artists in Southeastern Wisconsin. The two-day event is an interactive experience featuring local vendors, live music, art exhibits and more. Guests can participate in dance classes, painting classes, a Frida Kahlo look-a-like contest and more. Frida Fest MKE will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Farmhouse Art website.