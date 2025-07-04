Wisconsin’s Largest Railroad Announces $110 Million Investment

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s largest railroad is planning to invest $110 million in maintenance and improvements in the state in 2025.

Canadian National, which operates 988 miles of track in Wisconsin, announced Wednesday that it would maintain its investment target at the same level as in 2024.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Wisconsin will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate,” said President and CEO Tracy Robinson in a statement.

Canadian National no longer has its own track in Milwaukee County, but it has direct connections to the Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Union Pacific lines that loop through the county. CN operates a busy north-south line through Waukesha County that connects the state’s northern half with Chicago.

“CN’s investment in Wisconsin infrastructure supports safer crossings and more reliable service statewide. These improvements help ensure that Wisconsin communities remain connected, competitive, and protected,” said Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads Don Vruwink.

The railroad reports having 1,197 employees in Wisconsin.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The 2024 investment included $3.5 million in new equipment and $1.5 million in improvements to its Stevens Point yard.

Across its North American network, the company expects to invest $3.4 billion, in Canadian dollars. Unlike past announcements, its annual release did not include a breakdown of Wisconsin-specific projects.

The company operates a 20,000-mile railroad network that stretches from Vancouver, Canada and the Pacific Ocean, and through the Midwest to Halifax, Canada and the Atlantic Ocean.

CN’s Wisconsin presence comes primarily from its 2001 acquisition of Wisconsin Central.

Canadian National’s Wisconsin network was previously 1,428 miles, but in 2021, it sold 650 miles of underutilized branch lines in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to shortline operator Watco. The sale included two lines in or near Milwaukee County that are now part of Watco’s Wisconsin and Southern Railroad. It formerly owned a line running north from W. Mill Road and N. Sydney Place in northern Milwaukee County. The City of Milwaukee is attempting to buy the southern part of that line, the 30th Street Corridor, to develop an intermodal trail.

Legislation Link - Urban Milwaukee members see direct links to legislation mentioned in this article. Join today