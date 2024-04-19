Third Space Introducing New THC Beverage

Latest release from ‘Head Space’ line will contain 10 milligrams of hemp-derived delta-9 THC.

Third Space Brewing Company is taking its roster of marijuana-adjacent drinks to new heights.

The craft brewery will soon add a new product to its Head Space collection — a line of THC-infused sparkling waters — but the latest addition will come with double the dose.

The non-alcoholic drink features lemon-lime flavoring, Citra Hops and 10 milligrams of Delta-9 THC — a legal product in Wisconsin derived from cannabis (hemp). It joins the existing, five-milligram version, which is grapefruit flavored and contains El Dorado Hops.

The 10-milligram drink set to launch this Saturday, April 20, coinciding with 420 Day and a celebratory music festival, High Notes, to be held at the brewery’s Milwaukee taproom, 1505 W. St Paul Ave.

The free festival will take place outdoors — weather permitting — from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., with performances by KASE, As Oak and Another One, a Grateful Dead tribute band.

“Live music events on our outdoor stage have become a huge part of Third Space Brewing, so we think it is a perfect fit to throw a live music fest on 4.20 to introduce people to this innovative new product line,” said Andy Gehl, co-founder and president of Third Space, in a statement.

Attendees can also expect food for purchase from Ian’s Pizza and EZ Tiki. The Kind Oasis will operate a pop-up at the festival, offering a selection of delta-9 THC products.

Third Space debuted its first Head Space beverage last November. Since its launch, the product has quickly become one of Third Space’s top-selling beverages, the brewery said in a news release. As the Head Space line continues to gain traction, Gehl said he expects the drinks to become “market leaders” in the state’s “growing THC market.”

“When customers see Head Space is made by Third Space, they will know it is a high-quality product that will taste great, and we hope it will become their trusted brand in this space,” he said.

Kevin Wright, co-founder and brewmaster of Third Space, touted the brewery’s leadership in the THC sector and beyond.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate in the craft beverage space,” he said in a statement. “Whether it be through the development of new beer styles, creation of non-alcoholic beverages like our Hop Water, or now the introduction of a hemp-derived THC beverage with Head Space.”

Head Space products are currently for sale at the brewery’s Milwaukee taproom and several area retailers. Third Space has plans for wider distribution in the near future.