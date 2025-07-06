New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Meteorologist Brendan Johnson to join the TMJ4 Morning Team
Jun 26th, 2025 by TMJ4
Attorney Nicole Masnica Named to the Power 30 List by the Wisconsin Law Journal
Jun 26th, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,
Scott Wendt Named President of Hunzinger Construction Company
David Tengler Named Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Hunzinger’s Milwaukee Office. Matt Hunzinger Named President of Hunzinger’s Denver Office
Jun 23rd, 2025 by Hunzinger Construction Company
Sunset Playhouse Appoints Ella Walker as Managing Director
Jun 19th, 2025 by Sunset Playhouse
Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo
Jun 11th, 2025 by Employ Milwaukee
Wellpoint Care Network Chief Operating and Financial Officer Nominated to WHEFA Governing Board Milwaukee
Kristi Scharl, Wellpoint Care Network’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer, has been nominated to serve on the governing board for the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority.
Jun 11th, 2025 by Wellpoint Care Network
Kevin Armstrong Joins Irgens as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Leasing
Veteran commercial real estate executive to lead leasing strategy and broker relations for the firm
Jun 9th, 2025 by Press Release
ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Welcomes New Board Member Jennifer Ciralsky
Inspired by her personal connection to ABCD’s mission, Milwaukee attorney joins its Board and seeks to help broaden awareness locally and nationally.
Jun 6th, 2025 by ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
UWM Foundation Names Laura Bray as New President
Jun 5th, 2025 by UWM Foundation
USDA Announces New Presidential Appointee to Serve Rural Wisconsin
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced Andrew C. Iverson is appointed by President Donald J. Trump to serve as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for the state of Wisconsin.
Jun 3rd, 2025 by U.S. Department of Agriculture
The Water Council Names Karen Frost as Executive Director
Longtime VP to lead organization following retirement of Dean Amhaus
Jun 2nd, 2025 by The Water Council
