Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jul 6th, 2025 06:06 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson to join the TMJ4 Morning Team

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson to join the TMJ4 Morning Team

 

Jun 26th, 2025 by TMJ4

Jeremiah Cawley named Milwaukee Chamber Choir artistic director

Jeremiah Cawley named Milwaukee Chamber Choir artistic director

 

Jun 26th, 2025 by Milwaukee Chamber Choir

Attorney Nicole Masnica Named to the Power 30 List by the Wisconsin Law Journal

Attorney Nicole Masnica Named to the Power 30 List by the Wisconsin Law Journal

 

Jun 26th, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Milwaukee Repertory Theater Appoints Adam J. Peck Board President and Welcome Three New Trustees: Devin Hayes of Michael Best, Retired VP of MillerCoors Jim Meier, and Community Volunteer Cheryl Walker

Milwaukee Repertory Theater Appoints Adam J. Peck Board President and Welcome Three New Trustees: Devin Hayes of Michael Best, Retired VP of MillerCoors Jim Meier, and Community Volunteer Cheryl Walker

 

Jun 26th, 2025 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Scott Wendt Named President of Hunzinger Construction Company

Scott Wendt Named President of Hunzinger Construction Company

David Tengler Named Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Hunzinger’s Milwaukee Office. Matt Hunzinger Named President of Hunzinger’s Denver Office

Jun 23rd, 2025 by Hunzinger Construction Company

Sunset Playhouse Appoints Ella Walker as Managing Director

Sunset Playhouse Appoints Ella Walker as Managing Director

 

Jun 19th, 2025 by Sunset Playhouse

City of West Bend Appoints Jesse Thyes as New City Administrator

City of West Bend Appoints Jesse Thyes as New City Administrator

 

Jun 12th, 2025 by City of West Bend

Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo

Employ Milwaukee Announces New President & CEO, Julie Cayo

 

Jun 11th, 2025 by Employ Milwaukee

Wellpoint Care Network Chief Operating and Financial Officer Nominated to WHEFA Governing Board Milwaukee

Wellpoint Care Network Chief Operating and Financial Officer Nominated to WHEFA Governing Board Milwaukee

 Kristi Scharl, Wellpoint Care Network’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer, has been nominated to serve on the governing board for the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority.

Jun 11th, 2025 by Wellpoint Care Network

Kevin Armstrong Joins Irgens as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Leasing

Kevin Armstrong Joins Irgens as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Leasing

Veteran commercial real estate executive to lead leasing strategy and broker relations for the firm

Jun 9th, 2025 by Press Release

Wisconsin Invasive Species Council Announces Invasive Species Action Awards Winners

Wisconsin Invasive Species Council Announces Invasive Species Action Awards Winners

 

Jun 9th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Welcomes New Board Member Jennifer Ciralsky

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Welcomes New Board Member Jennifer Ciralsky

Inspired by her personal connection to ABCD’s mission, Milwaukee attorney joins its Board and seeks to help broaden awareness locally and nationally.

Jun 6th, 2025 by ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

UW Board of Regents re-elects Regent Amy B. Bogost as President and Regent Kyle Weatherly as Vice President

UW Board of Regents re-elects Regent Amy B. Bogost as President and Regent Kyle Weatherly as Vice President

 

Jun 5th, 2025 by Universities of Wisconsin

UWM Foundation Names Laura Bray as New President

UWM Foundation Names Laura Bray as New President

 

Jun 5th, 2025 by UWM Foundation

Attorney Patrick Knight Named to the Power 30 list by the Wisconsin Law Journal

Attorney Patrick Knight Named to the Power 30 list by the Wisconsin Law Journal

 

Jun 3rd, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

USDA Announces New Presidential Appointee to Serve Rural Wisconsin

USDA Announces New Presidential Appointee to Serve Rural Wisconsin

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced Andrew C. Iverson is appointed by President Donald J. Trump to serve as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for the state of Wisconsin.

Jun 3rd, 2025 by U.S. Department of Agriculture

The Water Council Names Karen Frost as Executive Director

The Water Council Names Karen Frost as Executive Director

Longtime VP to lead organization following retirement of Dean Amhaus

Jun 2nd, 2025 by The Water Council

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us