Sherman Phoenix Announces New Vendor

Richmond's Food For Your Soul plans to join the business hub.

A family-owned catering company will soon get a new home at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace.

Richmond’s Food For Your Soul plans to join the business hub, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., as a full-time vendor later this spring, offering a menu of “homestyle” foods such as chicken, fish, ribs, burgers and more.

“We are ELATED to share this exciting news with you all!” owners Clyde and Dionna Richmond shared in a social media post Monday.

The married couple added that the new venture is “something we’ve been praying about” and noted that they’re “truly grateful to God for the opportunity.”

Clyde, the main chef for Richmond’s, has been cooking ever since he can remember. At just two years old, the aspiring culinarian sprinkled seasoning into his bottle and tried to bake it in the oven, according to the company’s website.

From there, he built up his repertoire of cooking techniques by watching food shows, studying recipes and experimenting in the kitchen. He later attended culinary school to officialize his lifetime of cooking knowledge.

The chef and his wife first launched Richmond’s in 2009 as a catering company. In the 15 years since, the business has provided meals for large-scale events including those hosted by the Milwaukee Bucks, the American Cancer Society and others.

In 2016, the Richmonds opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Richmond’s BBQ and Soul Food. The establishment closed its doors after three years, but the Richmonds kept cooking.

Most recently, the catering company has been a regular presence at Dragons Place, serving chicken wings, fish fry, rib tips and more to patrons of the northside tavern, 7200 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The Richmonds’ upcoming location at Sherman Phoenix will provide another chance for restaurant ownership, albeit on a smaller scale than the previous establishment.

Slated to open in late spring, Richmond’s will join several other food vendors in operation at the marketplace. Sherman Phoenix is currently home to Junior’s Smoked BBQ, Planted Vibes, Baked Dreams and Cheers, as well as various health, wellness, beauty and fashion businesses.

Future updates, including a grand opening date, will be announced via Sherman Phoenix’s social media.

