New Business Proposed For Allure MKE Space

After three years in operation at 789 N. Jefferson St., Allure MKE could soon see changes under new leadership.

Sierra Pecor plans to take over the downtown nightclub later this summer, using the two-story space to house her own business, Mosaic – International Bistro + Social.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Pecor also operates Golden Lash Beauty Bar in Fox Point. The new bar and restaurant would be her first hospitality venture.

In a license application, Pecor said she hopes to provide a “welcoming and safe environment,” for patrons, offering hookah and live entertainment alongside a selection of beer, wine and cocktails. Mosaic also plans to serve food, but did not share a proposed menu.

The building’s current occupant, Allure, opened in 2022 as a tavern and restaurant, offering alcoholic beverages and a menu featuring chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, fried catfish, egg rolls and more.

At the time, area Alderman Robert Bauman‘s support of the license hinged on a provision that required patrons to be at least 25. Owner Tino Bates attempted to lower the age to 21 in April, but faced pushback from neighbors and city officials

No such restriction would exist at Mosaic, according to the application.

The current tavern includes more than 3,300 square feet across two levels, with two bars, a full kitchen and balcony seating overlooking Jefferson Street.

Bates owns the building, which is situated between Taylor’s and Safina near Cathedral Square Park. Pecor’s five-year lease for the space began Tuesday.

Allure remains open as of Wednesday evening. The business continues to offer food and drink, as well as frequent DJ performances and themed specials like Wine Down Wednesday, Tequila & Throwbacks Thursday and Ladies Industry Night.

A call to the business went unanswered.

Bates also owns Truth Lounge on King Drive and Elevate on Water Street.

A license application and occupancy permit for Mosaic are pending before the City of Milwaukee. If approved, Pecor aims to open as soon as Aug. 1, according to the application.

Neither Bates nor Pecor responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

