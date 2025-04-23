Council Divided Over Nightclub’s Age Restriction

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In February, Allure MKE owner Tino Bates appeared before the Milwaukee Common Council’s Licenses Committee with two requests: to renew the nightclub’s license and to lower its age restriction from 25 to 21.

What followed was more than an hour of debate spread across two separate hearings, ultimately ending with no change to the age limit for the business at 789 N. Jefferson St.

But the discussion left the council divided — some members remain firmly opposed to lowering the age limit, while others voiced their approval, even reiterating their positions during Tuesday’s full council meeting.

Bates first proposed the change at a Feb. 19 renewal hearing, during which area alderman Robert Bauman declined to support it.

“This block of Jefferson has had its share of disorder,” Bauman said. “I’m not suggesting Allure is the cause of this disorder, but there are issues in this block.”

More than a half-dozen establishments in the immediate area hold liquor licenses, some of which operate as nightclubs — serving primarily alcohol and doing most of their business during later hours. Among them, Allure is the only one with an age restriction, according to Bates.

“I’m concerned about the 21 age group, since 25 seems to be working,” Bauman said. “Why change a good formula?”

Bates said he hoped that welcoming a broader clientele would help boost attendance, which has dropped off. “Business has been tremendously slow,” he said. “We’re barely making it.” While Allure was originally geared “towards an older crowd,” he added, “we’re just looking to make ends meet.”

Bates confirmed that he’s seeking to sell the business, but did not reveal any potential buyers.

After a brief discussion during the initial hearing, Bauman and Bates were unable to reach an agreement, prompting the committee to hold the matter. It resurfaced at an April 8 hearing, where Bates was joined by Attorney Michael Maistelman. Several residents, including the owner of the neighboring tavern, Taylor’s, also testified.

Alex Anderson, a patron of Allure and Bates’ real estate agent, raised concerns about bias related to the age limit, noting that the same doesn’t apply for neighboring businesses.

“It is troubling that the only establishment being targeted with this restriction is one that predominantly serves Black patrons,” Anderson said.

As a customer, Anderson said he’s seen business at Allure decline in recent months, and believes the restriction is limiting. He also pushed back against objectors. “The concern that a younger crowd will disrupt the atmosphere on Jefferson is unfounded.”

Germaine Jacobs, another patron, agreed with Anderson’s testimony and said he’s noticed a difference in how Allure is treated compared to its neighbors. He said Bates’ businesses — which also include Truth Lounge and Elevate — are among the places where he feels most comfortable downtown, and he urged committee members to give them a chance to succeed.

Jim Taylor testified against lowering the age limit, citing violent incidents in the immediate area that he said didn’t occur prior to the club’s opening. He also expressed frustration about patrons leaving Allure and gathering on the patio at his business, Taylor’s, which he has owned for 30 years.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen and what quantity of people are going to do the same thing if the age is decreased to 21,” he said.

Taylor owns the complex at 419-433 E. Wells St. that includes his namesake tavern, Real Chili and the former Flannery’s Bar & Restaurant. He told committee members he had made an offer to purchase the Allure building, but Bates declined.

Colin Philipps, general manager at Taylor’s, echoed the owner’s testimony, also noting cases of loitering and marijuana smoking at Allure. While Taylor’s has no age restriction, Philipps said the tavern’s typical customers are between 27 and 70 years old.

“We’ve spent 30 years on the street cultivating a mature area.”

Philipps added that he has no objection to Allure renewing its license, but doesn’t support lowering the age limit. “They were given the restriction for a reason,” he said. “I don’t know what the impact would be on the street — I’m assuming it’s going to be negative.”

Bauman repeatedly expressed support for renewing the license, but refused to budge on the age restriction. “He agreed to a 25-and-up limit several years ago as a condition of getting a license … and I see no need to change it,” he said in reference to Bates.

In his closing statement, Maistelman pressed committee members to approve the 21-and-over age limit, arguing it would allow Allure to “remain competitive with others in the community.”

“Why is everyone in favor of renewing [Allure’s] license, but no one supports lowering [the age restriction] if everything is going well?” he asked.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Alderman Peter Burgelis made a motion to approve Bates’ request to lower the age restriction. The motion failed in a 3-2 vote, with Burgelis and Alderwoman Andrea Pratt in favor, and alders DiAndre Jackson, Scott Spiker and JoCasta Zamarripa opposed.

The committee also approved the business’s request to add four amusement machines.

The combined motion to approve the renewal with the age limit and addition of four amusement machines passed the full council on April 22, with alders Milele A. Coggs, Pratt, Burgelis, Sharlen P. Moore and Mark Chambers, Jr. “recorded as objecting and voting no to the denial of the application for a Change in Age Restriction from 25 and up to 21.”

