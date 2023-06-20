Council Approves New Northside Bar

New owners to open Dragons' Place, replacing The Stage at 72nd and Fond du Lac.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new bar and entertainment venue is set to open on the North Side, replacing a long-standing tavern, The Stage, at 7200 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Owner Reyn Wang and her husband, Chih-Yen, are planning to open Dragons’ Place at the address. The couple received Common Council approval for the business Tuesday morning.

The Stage was a well-known community destination that closed several months ago. True to its name, the bar set the stage — and the tone — for the upcoming establishment, according to Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr.

“It’s a long time bar that’s been in the community for some time,” he said of the former business during a June 6 Licenses Committee meeting. “Mr. and Mrs. Wang are just taking over ownership and adding a little kung fu or dragon vibe to it. We welcome them to the community.”

Wang paid $370,000 for the business, according to application documents, and said she plans to provide alcohol and entertainment such as live music, darts, karaoke and two pool tables. The business also offers a jukebox and three amusement machines.

Wang estimates that 80% of revenue will come from alcohol sales, with the remaining 20% generated by entertainment fees.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

At this time, city records do not indicate plans for commercial alterations to the 3,000-square-foot tavern space. In addition to the two-story building, the property contains a surface lot with ample parking for patrons.

Auntie Bev’s Housing Solution, an LLC affiliated with Wang, acquired the building earlier this year. The seller, Michael Lewand, previously operated The Stage alongside his wife, Laura.

Dragons’ Place will join a handful of businesses located along W. Fond du Lac Avenue in the mostly residential Long View neighborhood.

The bar, which was originally set to open in April, will likely welcome its first guests this summer.

Once open, the hours of operation for Dragons’ Place will be 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. daily, according to a license application.

Wang did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos