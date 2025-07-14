Popular Dinner Experience Returning to Third Ward

How popular? The 2024 event sold out in 10 minutes.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Table for 100, please.

Gather, the hugely popular Historic Third Ward dining event, returns Sept. 11 for its fourth year, featuring eight local businesses, seven courses, 100 diners and one very long table.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 15 — and don’t wait. Last year’s dinner sold out in 10 minutes.

The 2025 event will kick off at 5 p.m. with a pre-dinner socializing hour sponsored by Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria.

A family-style dinner will follow at 6 p.m., with dishes from chefs representing DanDan, The Edison, Saffron, Tre Rivali, Cafe Benelux, Bavette and Brisa Do Mar, along with pairings from Thief Wine, a Milwaukee Public Market vendor.

The alfresco meal will take place just steps from many of the participating restaurants, on the 100 block of N. Broadway — a densely packed pocket of the neighborhood, stacked with restaurants, shops and residential buildings. The experience brings new meaning to “street food,” as attendees dine in the middle of the road — closed to traffic for the evening.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Gather held its inaugural dinner in 2022, joining a rising trend of communal dining in the wake of COVID-19. The concept has continued to gain momentum in Milwaukee and beyond — fueled by diners’ desire for connection and new experiences, as well as restaurants’ efforts to boost attendance and recover from pandemic-era setbacks.

Several local businesses host similar meals, often highlighting seasonal ingredients and supporting community causes. Crops on Top and Amorphic Beer offer pairing dinners, Brazen Standard Hospitality organizes an Urban Farm Dinner and Fondy hosts its annual Fondy Farm Feast.

Tickets for Gather, priced at $200, include the welcome event, seven-course meal and wine pairings. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Historic Third Ward Association and Victory Garden Initiative, whose mission is to end food insecurity through urban farming.

Subscribe to the Historic Third Ward mailing list or watch the Historic Third Ward Instagram account for a link to purchase tickets. There will be a limit of two tickets per purchase.

Event sponsors include Joseph Property Development, AESTHETICS 360°, Urban Law, Corley Real Estate, Harmonic Harvest and Harleys Co., with in-kind sponsorship by Relics Rentals, KEI, Two Birds Event Group and Benson’s Restaurant Group.