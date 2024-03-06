Brazen Standard Hospitality Launches Urban Farm Dinners

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Brazen Standard Hospitality is setting the table for its newest project, a series of dining experiences dedicated to showcasing a bounty of locally-sourced ingredients.

The company announced the launch of its Urban Farm Dinner Series on Tuesday, officially kicking off preparations for three upcoming dinners that are set to take place throughout the coming months.

The first is scheduled for May 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Starling, 102 N. Water St. The meal will adhere to a Primavera in Italiana theme, offering fresh Italian dishes. Adding to the dinner’s charm, guests will be seated at one long table on the venue’s patio, which overlooks the Milwaukee River.

Beginning at 6 p.m., guests can expect welcome cocktails and appetizers, plus time to mingle before taking their seats. The meal will then commence with a salad course, followed by a family-style dinner and dessert. Beer, wine and seasonal cocktails will be flowing throughout the evening.

Dan Nowak, CEO of Brazen Standard Hospitality, said that the dinners will serve a dual purpose: providing flavorful food while reducing the environmental impact of eating out — just one of many benefits of opting local.

“Our Urban Farm Dinner Series exemplifies our dedication to supporting local businesses and farms while promoting sustainable practices,” he said in a statement. “By sourcing ingredients from nearby farms, we not only ensure the freshest and highest quality products, but we also reduce our carbon footprint while supporting the local economy.”

A menu for the upcoming Primavera in Italiana dinner has not yet been announced, though Brazen Standard said its chefs are able to accommodate gluten-free and vegetarian diners with advanced notice.

The following two dinners in the series will each feature a distinct menu and theme curated by the event and culinary teams at Brazen Standard. Finalized dates for the remaining dinners will be announced in the coming months.

“These dinners are more than just meals; they’re a celebration of local flavors, a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship, and a way to connect our guests with the community around them,” Nowak said.

Tickets for the May 10 dinner are now available to purchase online. Priced at $125 each, tickets cover the evening’s dinner experience, as well as alcoholic beverages. Seating is limited to 50 guests for each dinner.