East Side Pub & Grill is Closed, Redevelopment Coming

Restaurant owner says the building will be demolished to make way for new development.

East Side Pub & Grill has closed after less than a year in business.

The quick-service restaurant, 2178 N. Prospect Ave., went out much the same as it arrived: quietly.

The property and two more on the block are now owned by limited liability companies connected to real estate developer Sean Phelan and the owners of Colectivo Coffee.

In early April, East Side Pub & Grill owner Kyrie Smith announced on social media that he sold the business, noting that there are future plans for development at the site.

A rendering posted by Mid-America Real Estate depicts the restaurant building being demolished, with the former laundromat behind it redeveloped as 9,640 square feet of commercial space with several large window bays.

Wiener Dog LLC, which lists Phelan as its registered agent, purchased the 0.55-acre property on Feb. 29 for $1.56 million, according to city records. It includes the laundromat structure and the smaller restaurant building.

Phelan is a real estate developer involved in projects such as Zocalo Food Park, the UWM Innovation Accelerator and various locations for Colectivo Coffee.

Ward Fowler acted as the buyer’s agent for the latest transaction. He also co-owns Colectivo with partners Lincoln Fowler and Paul Miller.

Miller, meanwhile, is registered for Down Dog LLC, which owns the hardware store property, 2170 N. Prospect Ave., that was once the Alterra roastery. The entity has long owned that property, now leased to Village Ace Hardware.

Phelan is the registered agent for Coal Dog LLC, which owns 2140-2150 N. Prospect Ave. The historic Art Deco building was constructed as the headquarters for the Milwaukee-Western Fuel Co. The name of the LLC appears to reference the building’s history, while fitting the pattern set in place by its neighbors. Coal Dog acquired that property in 2015.

The canine-themed entities own all of the west-facing property on Prospect Avenue between E. Woodstock Place and E. Kenilworth Place.

Phelan did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. No plans have been publicly filed with the City of Milwaukee.

Colectivo operates a cafe kitty corner from the site at 2211 N. Prospect Ave.

About East Side Pub & Grill

Operated by Kyrie Smith and his aunt, Wanda Smith, East Side Pub & Grill had a reputation for being somewhat elusive — a result of its irregular hours and frequently changing menu.

Many have reported via social media that they’ve had trouble contacting the restaurant or weren’t able to get inside. But when Urban Milwaukee visited last November, the business was indeed open and and — on that particular night — serving chicken wings.

The restaurant was also known to offer shrimp, pasta, tacos, sandwiches, burgers and rice bowls, as well as daily specials including Friday fish fry and a soul food Sunday feast of chicken, pork chops, catfish, pot roast, meatloaf, mac and cheese, greens and more. Kool-Aid, alcoholic drinks and hookah were also available.

The restaurant space was previously home to Seoul Korean Restaurant, which closed amid the pandemic. After that, the small building went largely overlooked until late 2022, when it was abruptly repainted in bright shades of blue and yellow.

The business was initially slated to open under a different owner, Uniqua Glaude, but that plan never came to fruition. Instead, the Smiths took over the building, at which time they gutted and rebuilt the interior.

Along with a new kitchen, service counter and seating area, the restaurant got an eye-catching paint job to match its exterior; muralist Fred Kaems designed and painted a vibrant depiction of Milwaukee in the dining area.

The restaurant’s run, however, has officially come to an end. Earlier this week, workers were spotted removing the restaurant’s signage. All of the kitchen equipment has also been moved out of the building.

Jeramey Jannene contributed to this article

Photos

