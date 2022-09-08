East Side Bar and Grill Opening on Prospect Ave.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new restaurant planned for the East Side would serve American food with the additional goal of fostering community and bringing new life to the neighborhood, according to the owner.

Uniqua Glaude plans to open East Side Bar and Grill, 2178 N. Prospect Ave., in the building that formerly housed Seoul Korean Restaurant.

Chris Wright, a friend of Gaude’s, is helping her open the restaurant but won’t be a co-owner. He told Urban Milwaukee that Gaude has been cooking for years, and hinted that her food is something special, but, to maintain the suspense, left it at that.

“I’m not even going to put it out there,” he said. “People will have to come see for themselves.”

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a focus on soul food, like fried chicken and catfish. If all goes to plan, Wright said, the restaurant could open within the next 45 days.

The 1,386-square-foot space, located between a coin-operated laundromat and an Ace Hardware on Prospect Avenue, is looking different these days. As part of a full remodel, the previous gray exterior with maroon accents was repainted in splashy shades of blue and yellow, making the building stand out from its red-brick neighbors.

The restaurant’s interior is also getting a major makeover. There was a massive dumpster overflowing with furniture and wares that appeared left behind by the previous occupants outside the building Thursday. Wright said the space will be completely revamped, including a new kitchen, new bathrooms, plumbing, flooring, light fixtures and furniture. The remodel is estimated at $30,000-$50,000, according to commercial alteration permits.

The East Side Bar and Grill will also be a late night establishment and expects to generate equal revenue from both food and alcohol. At the same time, Wright said he and Glaude plan to prioritize community connections by offering free or discounted meals to those in need.

Once open, East Side Bar and Grill’s hours would be Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

