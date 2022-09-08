East Side Bar and Grill Opening on Prospect Ave.
Restaurant serving American and soul food would replace former Seoul Korean Restaurant.
A new restaurant planned for the East Side would serve American food with the additional goal of fostering community and bringing new life to the neighborhood, according to the owner.
Uniqua Glaude plans to open East Side Bar and Grill, 2178 N. Prospect Ave., in the building that formerly housed Seoul Korean Restaurant.
The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a focus on soul food, like fried chicken and catfish. If all goes to plan, Wright said, the restaurant could open within the next 45 days.
The 1,386-square-foot space, located between a coin-operated laundromat and an Ace Hardware on Prospect Avenue, is looking different these days. As part of a full remodel, the previous gray exterior with maroon accents was repainted in splashy shades of blue and yellow, making the building stand out from its red-brick neighbors.
The restaurant’s interior is also getting a major makeover. There was a massive dumpster overflowing with furniture and wares that appeared left behind by the previous occupants outside the building Thursday. Wright said the space will be completely revamped, including a new kitchen, new bathrooms, plumbing, flooring, light fixtures and furniture. The remodel is estimated at $30,000-$50,000, according to commercial alteration permits.
Once open, East Side Bar and Grill’s hours would be Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
