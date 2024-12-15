Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Fondy Food Center announced in early December that a grant from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will help advance its mission to support Hmong urban farming.

The nonprofit was awarded a 2025 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant, which will support Hmong farmers and vendors in offering value-added products alongside unprocessed vegetables, according to a recent newsletter.

These value-added products could include jams, pickled vegetables, pre-made meals and more — items that have been transformed to enhance their value, shelf life or appeal to customers.

“After many conversations with Hmong farmers about the benefits of value-added products, Fondy is looking forward to working alongside of the farmers to bring culturally-relevant and tasty products to the Milwaukee-area marketplace,” the newsletter said.

Venice Williams, executive director of Fondy, emphasized the organization’s long-standing partnership with Hmong farmers, who serve as the primary suppliers of fresh produce for the Fondy Farmers Market and are key growers at the Fondy Farm Project.

“We are excited to expand the resources, education and economic platforms we already make available to Hmong farmers,” Williams said in a statement. “Value-added products diminish agricultural waste, may extend the growing season, bring new, local products to store shelves and farmers markets and increases the profit margin for farmers.”

The 2025 DATCP grant program has awarded a total of $200,000, with a maximum of $50,000 available for selected projects. Applicants are required to provide a cash or in-kind match of at least 50%.

The newsletter did not specify the amount of funding awarded to Fondy, and Williams did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Two Milwaukee Businesses Score $20,000 Grants From Ketchup Maker

Two Milwaukee businesses will receive a financial boost through the Black Kitchen Initiative, a grant program seeking to uplift Black chefs and their businesses while breaking down systemic barriers in the industry. Anomaly Catering and Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille were among the 45 recipients announced in early December, each securing $20,000 to support their restaurant and catering operations. Chicago’s House of Hoagies, located in Menasha, was also a winner. The funding comes at a critical time for Anomaly, which has faced recent challenges. In September, an overnight break-in caused extensive damage to the business’s location at 3800 N. Teutonia Ave., resulting in the loss of food, supplies and catering equipment. Days later, a reckless driver crashed into the building, destroying much of its facade.

New Boba Cafe Planned for Third Street Market Hall

Chinese-American Restaurant Planned for Marquette Campus

Agency Presents Holiday Movie-Inspired Menu

Storytelling has been a key ingredient at Agency since its debut in early 2024, with drinks inspired by the Jurassic Period, Mexican street food and even the taste and smell of the Milky Way making their way onto the menu at the cocktail bar, 817 N. Marshall St. The approach, coined ‘narrative drink-making’ by Service Director Ryan Castelaz, adds an immersive element to the business while keeping the menu fresh and engaging. This holiday season, the team will turn its focus to iconic movies, capturing the essence of Peking duck — inspired by A Christmas Story — and the Grinch’s growing heart, through dedicated cocktails. The limited-time tasting menu, A Holiday Movie Marathon, features five craft cocktails and two exclusive bites, and will be available Dec. 18 through 21 at Agency.

Vanguard Goes Wild With Sausages

If you want to upend your idea of a Wisconsin dog, be it a hot dog, brat, Italian sausage, or anything else that fits in a bun, come to Bay View and visit The Vanguard on Kinnickinnic Avenue. Here you will find a shortage of the expected in a menu bursting with creative ways to dress up the classic with unique and unexpected flavor combinations. You may note however, there is a “classic” section on the menu where you will find a Bratwurst, a Hot Dog, and a Cheddarwurst, plus three vegan choices made with house seitan. You can dress these more traditional dogs with onions, sport peppers, kraut, giardiniera, relish, or vinegar peppers, or, you can move further down the menu to Sausage City. That was where my companion and I landed when we ordered the Seattle and the Chicago. The Seattle Sausage came with cream cheese, cheddar, and fried onion, a rich, oozy, and delicious mess, that left no doubt about the successful marriage of these two cheeses when accompanied by fried onions. The Chicago Sausage had everything you would expect in a Chicago dog and that meant sliced tomato, celery salt, pickle relish, peppers, chopped onions, and mustard were all present. Like the Seattle, it was a finger licking mess. From the Sides, do not overlook the Baked Potato Balls that we enjoyed along with house-made Cheese Whiz and bacon and sour cream toppings. At one time they were deep-fried, but they are now baked and allegedly somewhat healthier. Despite this minor update, we found them every bit as delicious.

New Dunkin’ For Near West Side

From double stacks to doughnuts: the former Wendy’s at 914 N. 27th St. is set to become a new Dunkin’ location. The coffee-and-doughnut chain recently filed a series of permits for the 1,346-square-foot building, which was listed for sale in June. City records identify Kardo Rasha, president of The Kardo Group, as the future owner of the property. The franchisee operates several Dunkin’ stores throughout the area, including one at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., in Milwaukee. He plans to invest $200,000 in updates to the building prior to opening the new location, according to construction documents. Dunkin’ sells a wide variety of doughnuts and doughnut holes, also known as Munchkins. In recent years, the chain has shifted its focus to coffee drinks, expanding its menu with flavored iced coffees, espresso drinks, lattes and more in a bid to compete with Starbucks.

Pallino Burger Comes to Bay View

Brothers Adam and Derek Anzalone were raised on Italian cuisine, with generational recipes that flavored their childhoods and later became the foundation of their food truck, Pallino Burger, which launched last summer. After nearly six months of slinging sandwiches at its flagship location in Zocalo Food Park, the truck hit the road in November, setting its sights on a new location. The sea change brought the brothers to Lost Whale, where they soft-launched a limited menu last weekend. Pallino is now permanently stationed in the belly of the whale—better known as the back patio of the cocktail bar at 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.—and plans to make its official debut with a full menu on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Diners can expect the return of Pallino’s meatball bomber and chicken parmigiana sandwiches, along with handmade sausages and freshly ground burgers, courtesy of Adam’s expertise; he also serves as head butcher for G. Groppi Food Market.

New Third Ward Tower Lands First Restaurant

Periodic pop-ups at Birch take turns adding intrigue to the Midwestern-focused restaurant, swapping out homey, hearth-fired chicken for briny oysters and ember-roasted walleye for steak au poivre. One of the restaurant’s recurring concepts, a French bistro dinner series, is soon relocating to its own dedicated space, securing a permanent spot in Milwaukee’s dynamic dining scene. Kyle and Meghan Knall, the husband-and-wife team behind Birch, have announced plans to introduce the new restaurant, Cassis, next fall at 333 N. Water St. Modeled after a French bistro, the new restaurant will prioritize “good food, fine wine and great company,” operating out of a 5,175-square-foot space inside the newly constructed, 31-floor apartment tower in the Historic Third Ward.

Midwest SAD Launching Vending Machine, Eyes Expansion Near Downtown

In the six months since its opening in Downtown Milwaukee, Midwest SAD has established itself as the little bakery that could — expanding its menu, fostering community partnerships and embracing its off-the-beaten-path basement space at 770 N. Jefferson St. While owner Sam Sandrin acknowledges — and celebrates — these achievements, she sees them as just the beginning. The bakery, which already serves as a wholesale supplier for restaurants such as Crafty Cow, is planning to further expand its local footprint with an East Side vending machine, set to open in the coming months inside The Washroom, a newly established laundromat at 2706 N. Murray Ave. The vending machine will be stocked with miniature treats — cookies, brownies, bars — from Midwest SAD, as well as harm-reduction tools such as Narcan (naloxone) and fentanyl test strips, which will be available for one penny, while the treats will be sold at a regular price.

New Pub Planned For Former Balzac Space

