Agency Presents Holiday Movie-Inspired Menu

Offered Dec. 18 through 21, with cocktail versions of 'The Grinch' and 'A Christmas Story'

Storytelling has been a key ingredient at Agency since its debut in early 2024, with drinks inspired by the Jurassic Period, Mexican street food and even the taste and smell of the Milky Way making their way onto the menu at the cocktail bar, 817 N. Marshall St.

The approach, coined ‘narrative drink-making’ by Service Director Ryan Castelaz, adds an immersive element to the business while keeping the menu fresh and engaging.

This holiday season, the team will turn its focus to iconic movies, capturing the essence of Peking duck — inspired by A Christmas Story — and the Grinch’s growing heart, through dedicated cocktails.

The limited-time tasting menu, A Holiday Movie Marathon, features five craft cocktails and two exclusive bites, and will be available Dec. 18 through 21 at Agency.

The four-day event is a fresh take on the bar’s Halloween tasting menu, The Final Experiment, which offered a similar concept with different flavors.

“The Agency team has developed an exclusive menu of experiential creations, each paying tribute to the holiday movies that have come to define December,” the business stated in a news release. “From the fated Christmas duck of A Christmas Story, to the heartwarming transformation of the Grinch, a lineup of festive cocktails and a few misfit sippers share the joy of these magical movie moments in an entirely new format.”

The menu for A Holiday Movie Marathon has not yet been announced, but guests can follow the cocktail bar’s Instagram for sneak peeks of what’s to come. In typical Agency form, all cocktails on the holiday menu will be available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions, allowing for a fully customizable experience.

The full tasting experience, priced at $95 per guest, includes five drinks and two small bites, such as Agency’s take on Who Hash. Featured beverages will also be available à la carte.

Agency can also accommodate larger holiday gatherings, thanks to the recent opening of its rentable salon seating area. Located just off the main lounge, the private room offers “an intimate setting” for up to 14 guests.