Savor, sip and scream at more than 25 Milwaukee destinations, including a fake Applebee's and two TV show pop ups.

Dozens of Milwaukee bars and restaurants are getting into the Halloween mood this season, making spirits “fright” with a range of themed events and activities.

From costumes and cocktails to candy-infused cold brew, choose your own adventure from our list of seasonal celebrations.

Agency

Though known for its experimental mindset, Agency‘s creations lean more towards fermentation than Frankenstein. The cocktail bar, which offers a dual menu of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is hosting a fice-course tasting experience on Thursday, Oct. 31. at 817 N. Marshall St.,

The ticketed event promises to “weave a story steeped in mystery,” according to a social media post, offering three craft cocktails and two small plates.

Reservations for the $80 experience are available to book online.

Amelia’s Bar and Restaurant

Prepare for a night of karaoke and costumes at Amelia’s Bar and Restaurant on Oct. 27.

Located at 724 E. Layton Ave., the airport-adjacent eatery will offer an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet for $10 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., along with beer and drink specials throughout the evening. Guests in costume will receive their first drink for free and can compete in a midnight costume contest.

Biersal

Biersal Tavern is approaching its first Halloween with a healthy dose of antici…pation.

The tavern, 5520 W. Vliet St., is hosting a Rocky Horror Picture Show Night on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., inviting guests to don their wildest outfits and dance the evening away.

The event will cap off a busy October for Biersal, which has already hosted a number of seasonal parties and excursions in recent weeks, including Golden Girls Drag Bingo, live music showcases and a motorcycle trip to Holy Hill.

An additional Halloween event will take place Oct. 31, featuring beers from Revolution Brewing and a costume contest. More information is available online.

Central Standard Craft Distillery

A lineup of creepy-crawly cocktails — including inky black, blood red and slimy green sippers — will be available at Central Standard Craft Distillery, 320 E. Clybourn St., from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2.

Opt for the Beetle Juice, featuring Guided Trail gin, basil, lime, matcha and lemonade. Or, try the Vampire Blood Punch, which incorporates Door County Cherry Vodka, blood orange, cranberry, pineapple and a red wine float. The Graveyard offers a rich blend of Flannel Series Chocolate Brandy, cherry syrup, cherry bark vanilla bitters and Sprite — dyed with activated charcoal and topped with a sour gummy worm skewer.

Comet Cafe

If any Milwaukee restaurant could truly embody “Eatin’ good in the neighborhood,” it’s Comet Cafe. It’s not much of a stretch, then, to imagine the Lower East Side diner as TJ AppleCee’s, a nod to Applebee’s Grill & Bar.

On Oct. 31, Comet, 1947 N. Farwell Ave., will take on an alternate identity as the casual dining chain, offering refined takes on classics like quesadilla-topped Southwestern salad, neighborhood nachos, Cajun-spiced burgers and house-braised riblets, along with cocktails including apple-tinis, blue lagoons, Long Island iced tea and margaritas.

Crossroads Collective

Grab a drink and get inked for Halloween at The Pharmacy. The bar at Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., is hosting guests for live music, festive foods and on-site tattoos on Oct. 31.

Bands including The Keystones, Scam Likely, Charlieboy and Bug Moment will perform live, while vendors and tattoo artist Izzy Daisy will be set up in Black Cat Alley.

The event, beginning at 4 p.m., will also feature a costume contest. A full list of upcoming events at Crossroads Collective is available to view online.

Dead Bird Brewing

Dead Bird Brewing is keeping it creepy with two upcoming Halloween events. On Oct. 24, the brewery will host a meetup for classic horror fans, screening Pumpkinhead beginning at 7 p.m.

A second event, set for Oct. 31, will also focus on horror films. This time, through trivia. Horror movie trivia will start at 7 p.m. and is free to play, with the top three teams receiving prizes. Come in costume for the chance to win an extra award.

As always, the brewery, 1726 Dr. William Finlayson St., will be serving beer, cocktails, N/A beverages and vegan pizza.

Flame 13

Bronzeville‘s newest nightclub is going all-out for its inaugural Halloween celebration, hosting a bash inspired by the 1984 slasher Nightmare on Elm Street — with a twist.

Flame 13‘s Nightmare on MLK will feature a costume contest, live DJ, hookah and more at 2230 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. The ticketed event is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 10 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Museum/Motor Bar & Restaurant

Come for the costume contest, stay for the graveyard dirt cake. Harley-Davidson is putting on an all-day Halloween party at its Menomonee Valley campus, 400 W. Canal St., complete with a Green Bay Packers viewing party, food and drink specials from Motor Bar & Restaurant and two live music acts.

Skulloween will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 28. A full lineup of events, including themed menu items and costume contest details, is available to view online.

Hyatt Regency

Halloween is just the beginning for Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, which will host a series of true crime-themed dining events throughout the remaining months of 2024.

Beginning Oct. 26, The Dinner Detective will take over the dining room at 333 W. Kilbourn Ave., offering a four-course dinner with a side of murder mystery.

Tickets for all upcoming shows are available to purchase online.

Indulgence Chocolatiers

Halloween candy is all grown up at Indulgence Chocolatiers, which is hosting a themed cocktail and chocolate pairing classes for the holiday.

Events run from Oct. 23 and 30, with options for both virtual and in-person attendance at the chocolate shop’s Walker’s Point and Brookfield locations.

Many of the classes are sold out, but remaining tickets are available to purchase online.

Judy’s Cantina

Join the Halloween festivities at Judy’s Cantina, 2124 N. Farwell Ave., on Oct. 27.

Starting at 6 p.m. guests can enjoy $5 tequila shots, two-for-one drink specials and a free taco bar.

DJ Aztek and DJ Cris. P will provide entertainment for the evening, which is limited to those age 21 and over. Entry is free, and guests are encouraged to arrive in costume.

Lost Whale

“Bat!” Nadja’s Vampire Nightclub is making a comeback at Lost Whale on Oct. 25. The “What We Do in the Shadows” pop-up is back at the Bay View bar for the first time since 2022.

Guests can expect a blood drive, specialty cocktails and overhead blood sprinklers (just kidding). The pop-up is scheduled for Oct. 25 through Nov. 3 at 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Milwaukee Brewing & Distilling

Just a few months after rising from the ashes with a new taproom in Bay View, Milwaukee Brewing plans to revive another favorite. The brewery’s crowd-favorite amber ale will return as Louie’s Resurrection.

The release party, set for Saturday, Oct. 26, will triple as a Halloween celebration and the brewery’s, now under the ownership of Eagle Park Brewing Company, 27th-anniversary bash.

Guests can also expect spooky decorations, drink specials, a costume contest, firkin beers and, for non-beer drinkers, a 10-milligram mystery-flavored Alto from Eagle Park’s THC infused seltzer line.

The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. at Milwaukee Brewing & Distilling, 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. See the press release for additional details.

Nine Below

Find snacks, scares and 13 spooky holes at Nine Below‘s haunted mini golf course, which continues through Nov. 2. at 1905 E. North Ave.

Now in its second year, the course includes animatronic creatures and — on certain nights — live actors to enhance the scary experience. In addition to a pre-set mini golf course, the Nine Below is offering a range of themed cocktails and snacks for players.

The experience is walk-in only, though groups can pay extra to skip the lines.

Odd Duck – SOLD OUT

Duck, duck, Greek. Odd Duck, 939 S. 2nd St., is throwing it all the way back to 1,200 BC for its Halloween feast on Oct. 31.

GODS & MONSTERS: A Culinary Exploration of Greek Mythology will feature six courses of Greek cuisine, along with beverages, music and decorations.

The ticketed event, priced at $175, is sold out, but interested parties can sign up to be notified if spots become available.

Pilcrow Coffee

Who said you have to be a kid to trick-or-treat? Pilcrow Coffee is infusing Halloween’s favorite candies — Butterfinger, Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme, Twix, Heath — into its latest cold brew flight, available for purchase in the tasting room, 416 W. Walnut St.

The coffee shop is also running a menu of Halloween-inspired specialty drinks including This is the Skin of a Killer, Bella! Where the Hell Have You Been, Loca?, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Toil & Trouble Nerds Tonic.

Specials will be available through Oct. 31.

Pomona Cider Company

“Bat!” Pomona Cider Company welcomes vampires and familiars alike for a five-day stretch of feasting, blood bag cocktails and themed role-playing at 2163 N. Farwell Ave.,

The pop-up, What We Do In The Cider Haus, is an homage to FX’s “What We Do In The Shadows,” a mockumentary that follows the daily lives of four vampire roommates as they attempt to navigate modern society in Staten Island.

Wait, two “What We Do in the Shadows” pop ups? In the words of Lazlo, “What kind of goat sorcery is this?” Despite their shared themes, each event will have a unique flair.

What We Do In The Cider Haus is scheduled to run from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. A full schedule for the pop-up is available online. Tickets are required for some events.

Pufferfish

Trick or tiki? Pufferfish is hosting a free Halloween party from October 30 through November 1, transforming its rooftop space—affectionately known as the fish tank—into a haunted house.

Sign up online for a complimentary 15-minute time slot to explore the “Trick or Drink” pop-up, located atop Hotel Metro at 411 E. Mason St.

Safe House

Drinks, dancing, and a live magic show await at Safe House. The “secret” bar and restaurant is hosting its Halloween bash on October 26 at 779 N. Front St., starting at 10 p.m.

All-inclusive tickets, priced at $35, cover entry and all-you-can-drink house wines, draft beers, call cocktails, and select specialty cocktails.

Guests must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets are available for purchase online and at the door.

Sugar Maple

Explore the wacky and wonderful world of “Adventure Time” at The Sugar Maple‘s pre-Halloween pop-up. From Oct. 24 through 27, the Bay View bar, 441 E. Lincoln Ave. will offer themed cocktails, food, decorations, a costume contest, art show and more inspired by the popular animated television series.

Visit the Sugar Maple website for a full schedule of events.

The Gallery

Murray Hill‘s The Gallery is planning to light up the night on Oct. 31 with a music-focused Halloween Glow Party. From 8 p.m. to midnight, the business, 2335 N. Murray Ave., will host more than a dozen artists including Matt Nai, Frank Vibes and Millionaire Louie for live performances.

The event is limited to those aged 18 and over. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, with a prize to be awarded for best costume of the night.

The Vanguard

Known for its annual Halloween transformations, The Vanguard will soon become Crying Tiger, a Thai restaurant. Paul Zerkel from Goodkind will serve as the guest chef for the pop-up event at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. on October 31, featuring a brand-new menu and themed decorations.

Thelma Carol Wine Merchants

October is a time for mischief, mystery and magic at Thelma Carol Wine Merchants. The cozy spirits shop at 605 W. Virginia St. has so far toasted the month with a series of small-scale events, with plans to host a miniature wine festival as a final farewell to spooky season.

All Hallow’s Eve: Wee Franc Fest is set for Oct. 31, offering pours of 10 different Cabernet Francs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase online.

Vennture Brew Co.

Throw on a costume and throw down some drinks at Vennture Brew Co. The cafe and brewery, 5519 W. North Ave., is hosting a latte art competition on Thursday, Oct. 24, with a cash prize to sweeten the deal. Guests can also expect a costume contest, drink specials and more.

Sign-up for the latte art competition begins at 6 p.m., with the event kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

3rd Street Market Hall

3rd Street Market Hall is hosting a mid-week happy hour from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 30, aiming to get the office crowd into the Halloween spirit. 3rd Street Market Bar, The City Fountain and the Barrel Room will offer drink specials, and attendees are invited to trick-or-treat at vendors throughout the hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Dressing up is encouraged, but no one will raise an eyebrow if your costume of choice is business casual.

