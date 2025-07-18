New Library Opening Coming in September
Complicated project has been dogged by delays since its 2016 proposal, but the opening is near.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
Friday Photos
-
Long-Planned East Side Apartment Building OpensJul 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
New High School Rises on South SideJun 27th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
At Long Last, Northridge Begins To DisappearJun 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene