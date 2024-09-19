Haunted Mini Golf Returns to Nine Below

Snacks, scares and 13 spooky holes included in Halloween-themed course. And don't forget to drink a 'Brain Hemorrhage.'

Avoid a bogey — and the bogeyman — at Nine Below‘s haunted mini golf course, which returns on Sept. 19 for the 2024 Halloween season.

The creepy course features 13 greens, each with its own frightful theme: some are bedecked with spider webs and creepy-crawlies, while others feature blood spatters and cackling clowns.

Now in its second year, the course is much improved from the 2023 version, a representative from Nine Below said. A bigger budget funded the purchase of additional decorations—including animatronic creatures—to enhance the overall theme.

Located at 1905 E. North Ave., Nine Below is one of five activity-focused establishments from Bars & Recreation, which also operates Amped, AXE MKE, The New Fashioned and NorthSouth Club.

Typically, the mini golf course is fully customizable, allowing groups to build their own challenges using a variety of obstacles, edge pieces and trap elements.

The Halloween version, though, is pre-set. But guests should expect surprises. On Fridays and Saturdays, actors will be prowling the course, waiting for an opportunity to startle unsuspecting golfers.

There will also be sweet snacks — werewolf chow, candy-topped cookies, caramel apple rice krispie treats — scattered throughout the course, along with several opportunities to visit the bar for a themed cocktail.

Grab a Poison Apple, featuring Jack Daniel’s apple whiskey, lime juice, cranberry juice and ginger beer. Or cozy up to the Dracula’s Kiss Margarita, with El Jimador blanco tequila, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lime juice and simply syrup.

A series of “spooky shots” includes the Glow Ghost, a vodka and berry blue jello shot topped with whipped cream and googly eyes; Spicy Jack-O-Mango, with Cazadores reposado tequila, Monin spicy mango syrup and tropical red bull; and the Brain Hemorrhage, a stomach-churning concoction featuring peach schnapps liqueur, grenadine and Irish cream liqueur.

The menu also includes a handful of seasonal beers and two “blood bag” cocktails; one alcoholic and one N/A.

A list of zero-proof beverages includes Spooktacular Punch, with mango punch, sprite and grenadine; Voodoo Potion, a concoction of tropical fruit punch, pineapple juice, lemonade and club soda; and a variety of Sprecher sodas.

The haunted mini golf course is now open to the public, and will continue Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 2. The experience is walk-in only, though groups can pay extra to skip the lines. General entry fees range from $20 to $30 per person, depending on peak hours.

Live actors will only be present on Fridays and Saturdays; Sundays are designated as family-friendly days.

Nine Below is open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. The course will also open Oct. 29 and 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Photos

