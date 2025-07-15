Illegal Fireworks Linked to Rising Number of Milwaukee Fires

Seven fireworks-related fires on July 4th, mostly on north side of city.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Homer Blow, a well-known radio personality and producer in Milwaukee, saw more than fireworks shoot off outside his North Side home on the Fourth of July.

He witnessed flames from a fire that damaged homes, destroyed at least one garage and engulfed two vehicles – the result of illegal fireworks.

“There were multiple people on multiple blocks setting off those really big fireworks,” Blow said.

Blow filmed firefighters working to put out flames just four houses down from his home on the 2900 block of North 53rd Street near Sherman Park.

Growing problem in Milwaukee

The incident is part of a growing trend in Milwaukee: fires caused by illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July. This year, there were seven fireworks-related fires on July Fourth, according to data provided by Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

In 2020, there was one. Five of the seven fires this year – including the fire on North 53rd Street, occurred on the North or Northwest sides of the city, according to fire department reports.

Since 2020, there have been 17 fires on the Fourth of July linked to fireworks. That total could be higher because determining the precise cause of a fire is difficult, Lipski said.

“We do not always either know or have available to us the exact cause just based upon the realities of fire damaging/destroying evidence for all of these fires,” Lipski wrote in an email to NNS.

‘I just needed to make sure my family was safe’

Shanise Sanders knows all too well the damage fireworks can cause. Her Northwest Side home erupted in flames last year on the Fourth of July.

Sanders said she and four family members were in their apartment at 6279 N. 84th St. when it caught fire.

“At the time, I had no fear – I just needed to make sure my family was safe,” Sanders said. “But it was definitely scary.”

Everyone made it out safely, Sanders said, but she and her family lost their home and all their possessions.

Illegal fireworks were used near the rear of the building, one of which reportedly lodged behind the electrical meter and exploded, according to information from the fire department.

Two years before Sanders’ fire, Christina Blake said her North Side home burned down on July 4 – with her daughter and grandchildren inside.

“They called me and said they see smoke coming from the wall,” Blake said.

According to Blake, a firework went between the sun porch and the house, where a socket was on the other side of the wall, resulting in an electrical fire.

“I wish people could know firsthand the damage it causes,” Blake said. “There should be more consequences.”

Fireworks banned in the city

The sale, possession and use of fireworks is illegal in the city without a permit approved by the fire chief, according to city ordinance. Violators can face fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, and those who fail to pay may be jailed for up to 40 days.

The ban on fireworks came after the Milwaukee Common Council created a fireworks task force in 2006 to examine the impact of fireworks on public safety after a Milwaukee home was destroyed.

Ald. Mark Chambers Jr., who represents the district Sanders lived in, said in a statement that the fire that destroyed her home was entirely preventable, suggesting the Legislature revisit regulations surrounding these “commercial, high-grade explosives.”

Undeterred by the fire on July 4, people on North 53rd Street were setting off fireworks the next day, Blow said.

“I understand people want to light fireworks, but, I mean, you have to understand fire safety,” Blow said. “My whole thing is – what goes up must come down,” he said. “When those fireworks come down, they’re going to be hot.”

Jonathan Aguilar is a visual journalist at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service who is supported through a partnership between CatchLight Local and Report for America.