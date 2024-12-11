New Dunkin’ For Near West Side

Coffee and doughnut chain set to open 12th Milwaukee location in former Wendy's.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From double stacks to doughnuts: the former Wendy’s at 914 N. 27th St. is set to become a new Dunkin’ location.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain recently filed a series of permits for the 1,346-square-foot building, which was listed for sale in June. City records identify Kardo Rasha, president of The Kardo Group, as the future owner of the property.

The franchisee operates several Dunkin’ stores throughout the area, including one at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., in Milwaukee. He plans to invest $200,000 in updates to the building prior to opening the new location, according to construction documents.

Dunkin’ sells a wide variety of doughnuts and doughnut holes, also known as Munchkins. In recent years, the chain has shifted its focus to coffee drinks, expanding its menu with flavored iced coffees, espresso drinks, lattes and more in a bid to compete with Starbucks.

The quick-service company also offers breakfast items including egg sandwiches and wraps, hash browns, stuffed bagel bites and muffins.

The building on 27th Street, originally constructed in 2004, has a unique connection to the Milwaukee Bucks. Former small forward and shooting guard Junior Bridgeman established the near westside Wendy’s — along with several others across the city — during his time in the league.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Bridgeman started small, acquiring just a handful of franchise locations, but steadily expanded his portfolio over three decades to include Fazoli’s, TGI Fridays and Chili’s restaurants for a total of more than 450 locations. Bridgeman’s son, Ryan Bridgeman, now leads the operation.

The previous Wendy’s closed earlier this year and the property, including a drive-thru and parking lot, was priced at $525,000.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ has more than 11,300 locations worldwide. Starting in 1990, a prior corporate parent owned both ice cream purveyor Baskin Robbins and Dunkin’. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. was acquired by Inspire Brands in 2020. The new parent company also owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s and Sonic.

Milwaukee has 11 Dunkin’ locations, including the city’s first combination Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins store, which opened in Westown at the end of 2022. Dunkin’ has seen steady growth in Milwaukee, with three additional locations opening in the city over the past year.

The new Dunkin’ needs to secure a food dealers license prior to opening.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.