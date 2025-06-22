The Valley Inn is the only place to go. You might want to order the Pigg.

If you are not familiar with the Piggsville neighborhood, you might want to bring out your GPS to find this enclave located south of Wisconsin Avenue and north of Interstate 94. Then you will not get lost as I did, twice! It is a tiny square, just six blocks from south 39th Street to South 44th Street. It is also the home of the Valley Inn, the sole commercial enterprise in Piggsville and a popular gathering place for locals.

The Valley Inn began as a bar, Hutterer’s Hut, named after the Hutterer family who opened it in 1959. The current owner, Jim Hutterer, was born on the second floor of the Hut three months after his parents opened the bar and in 1996, he took ownership and changed the name to the Valley Inn. Hutterer’s Hut started out as a typical Milwaukee corner bar until Jim Hutterer added a menu that exceeds ordinary bar food.

From eight chicken sandwich choices on the menu, you cannot miss if you order the chicken cordon bleu. Mine was breaded chicken topped with ham and Swiss on a grilled Kaiser roll. If this sounds ordinary, it was not. The breading was crisp and the chicken breast juicy and tender. It came from the kitchen so quickly that the butter was still sizzling on the roll.

A couple of other chicken sandwiches of note included a grilled chicken breast with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and caramelized onions, and the M.I.D. with grilled chicken breast, Buffalo hot sauce, jalapeno peppers, jack cheese, ranch dressing, and coleslaw.

Because it was Tuesday, the “pigg sandwich” was the special. For the record, it is not on the menu but if you ask, you can have it anytime. My companion’s pigg was a feast that began with breaded pork tenderloin followed by pepperjack cheese, coleslaw, barbeque sauce, and to top it off, onion rings. There are many memorable sandwiches to be discovered in Milwaukee bars and this pigg could be one of the best.

Lunch ended with a surprise. Hutterer, who was both serving and cooking, casually walked by our table and without a word left us two mini brownies.

On my second visit, the restaurant was packed. We watched Hutterer, the lone server, deliver plate after plate without a sign of stress. When three older women came in and headed for the one table that was not a high top, there were only two chairs. “I’ll get one for you from the basement,” Hutterer said as he walked by with a load of burgers.

There is a long list of burgers on the menu. If you are especially hungry, order the Valley Inn burger, two 1/3lb beef patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce. There is a mushroom Swiss burger, a T.E.D. burger with bacon, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and a fried egg, and the one I chose, the patty melt. It was a good one with a pile of caramelized onions and Swiss on buttery grilled rye. Like the chicken cordon bleu sandwich, it came out so quickly that I heard the butter sizzle. At my request, Hutterer brought a container of the special sauce that turned out to be the same sauce my companion had with his reuben sandwich. It had thick slabs of tender corned beef along with melted Swiss, kraut, and that house made sauce.

Daily specials include a pot roast sandwich on Monday, the Pigg sandwich on Tuesday, Mexican specials on Wednesday, and a six oz. tenderloin sandwich on Thursday. Of course, there is a fish fry on Friday. You can also order a pizza and from the looks of the one we saw, someone in the kitchen knows how to do it right.

Also worth a mention are the sides because they seemed to be a cut above the usual bar food my companions and I have had at other establishments. That includes the waffle fries, the house-made chips, the tater tots, and the delicious sweet potato fries.

The Valley Inn is a hidden gem that is truly hidden until you find your way into Piggsville and there it is. Once discovered, you will want to add it to your list of favorite Milwaukee bars. It’s got good energy and great food.

Location: 4000 W. Clybourn St.

Phone: 414-344-1158

Neighborhood: Piggsville

