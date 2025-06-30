Pakistani-Indian Restaurant Proposed For Howell Avenue

Baithak of Punjab would replace Marsel's Pizzeria -- but Italian is still on the menu.

In Hindi, “baithak” can refer to a gathering or meeting place — particularly one dedicated to socializing, nourishment and connection. That could mean a formal banquet hall or a homey living room, but more often takes the form of a restaurant.

Such is the case for Baithak of Punjab, a new halal eatery proposed to open this summer at 4252 S. Howell Ave.

Led by Ahmad Shahzad, the upcoming restaurant plans to serve a globally diverse menu complemented by a “sober bar” featuring non-alcoholic beers and cocktails, fresh juices and more.

Work is already progressing at the southside building, with updated signage replacing that of previous occupant Marsel’s Pizzeria.

Marsel Feto, owner of the eponymous Italian restaurant, confirmed the shift Monday afternoon, noting that the business is closing down “for the moment” as he focuses on other projects. Feto, who also operates Bar 920 in South Milwaukee, said he hopes to eventually reopen the pizzeria in a new location.

As Marcel’s exits, the new restaurant plans to honor its legacy with a selection of New York-style pizzas. A proposed menu lists signature pies like chicken tikka, vegetarian garden and pepperoni — the latter made with halal beef.

Beyond pizza, Baithak of Punjab would feature a wide range of Pakistani and Indian dishes, as well as South Asian fusion and American eats. Appetizers like samosas, spring rolls and masala-coated okra share space with onion rings and garlic bread, while butter chicken and palak paneer are listed alongside cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets.

Despite its expansive menu, the restaurant focuses mainly on South Asian cuisine with several varieties of meat-based biryani, grilled kebabs and slow-cooked nihari. Desserts could include syrup-doused gulab jamun, carrot halwa and New York-style cheesecake.

All menu items are certified zabiha halal, according to the application.

Feto owns the Howell Avenue building, which includes 2,685 square feet of space, along with a sidewalk patio overlooking the southside thoroughfare.

A license application for Baithak of Punjab is pending before the City of Milwaukee. If approved, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

Shahzad did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

