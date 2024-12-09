New Pub Planned For Former Balzac Space

Suburban North 48° to bring craft beer and pizza to former wine bar.

A new business serving pizza and craft beer is slated to open just off Brady Street, in the building that once housed Balzac Wine Bar.

North 48°, which operates in Cedarburg and Oconomowoc, would open its third location at 1716 N. Arlington Pl., according to a license application. The expansion, led by business owner Jordan Cole, comes with a full menu of pizzas and a fresh identity: North 48° Crust & Craft.

North 48° is known for its rotating tap list, with brews from local favorites like Eagle Park Brewing Company and 3 Sheeps Brewing Company available alongside a selection of domestic and imported beers.

The Northwoods-themed tavern also offers a variety of craft cocktails, including five takes on the old fashioned, three espresso martinis and seasonal options like the apple-tinged Autumn Spritz and a Cherry Rhubarb Manhattan.

A selection of flavored shots — banana bread, apple pie, blue moon — is also featured, along with a robust selection of N/A cocktails and beers.

The pizza-focused food menu features nine specialty pies, including one with pineapple. Additional offerings, served traditional or pinza-style (hand-pressed), include vegetarian herbivore pie, omnivore with a blend of vegetables and sausage, and carnivore pizza loaded with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon and chicken.

In addition to food and drink, the new location plans to feature live entertainment, with performances from bands and DJs, along with patrons dancing. The venue is also seeking to offer four amusement machines.

Renovations to the 2,520-square-foot restaurant space are scheduled to begin in March 2025, with updates including changes to the building’s flooring, walls and lighting. The bar area will be extended and topped with live-edge wood, according to floor plans.

The building, which also houses La Masa Empanada Bar,, is owned by JWK Management, LLC, with Julilly Kohler listed as its registered agent. The building’s previous tenant, Balzac Wine Bar, operated for just under 19 years before closing in November 2023.

A license application for North 48° Crust & Craft is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, the business plans to operate Monday through Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to midnight. Families and children are welcome during the day, but after 10 p.m., entry will be limited to those 21 and older.

Several additional businesses are in the works nearby on Brady Street, with a new coffee shop, listening lounge, Starbucks and pizza restaurant all planned for the vibrant business district.

Cole did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

