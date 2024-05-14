Brady Street Could Get New Coffee Shop

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Syed Jamal is looking to give Brady Street a boost.

The real estate developer and founder of Anzala Global LLC is making plans to open a new cafe and restaurant, Good Vibes Coffee House, within a historic building at 1027 E. Brady St.

The all-day concept would serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as specialty coffee and tea, catering especially to those who wish to relax with a non-alcoholic beverage in the evenings, Jamal said.

“I’m trying to create an environment where people who are not into alcohol, they have a place where they can sit, enjoy and feel safe,” he said, noting that it’s difficult to find a quality cup of coffee or tea after 7 p.m. in Milwaukee.

On the food side, Jamal plans to partner with an experienced chef to create a diverse menu for the business. He did not share the chef’s name, but said the individual has worked on menu design at Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen and others.

The menu, though still under development, could include burritos, tacos and Indian dishes, with a specific focus on halal and kosher offerings in hopes of accommodating a wide range of patrons.

The business has not yet secured a coffee vendor, though Jamal said he’s seeking to partner with a local roastery. If that isn’t possible, he has a Chicago-based brand in mind.

The idea for Good Vibes Coffee House has been percolating for several years, said Jamal, who purchased the Brady Street building in 2021. He plans to make several changes to the structure ahead of the cafe’s planned opening this fall.

Floor plans for the upcoming cafe and restaurant indicate plenty of on-site seating options, including tables, window-facing banquettes and an outdoor patio. The space also requires a kitchen build-out. Additional changes are likely to include fresh paint and replacing current, non-historic doors.

In the finished space, guests can expect calming green tones, local murals and lots of live plants. “It will have a more artsy feel to it,” Jamal said.

He’s also proposing several minor alterations to the building’s exterior, including new signage and a storefront remodel. A small addition on the east side of the building, formerly used as a garage, would be converted into a walk-up window for grab-and-go joe.

The building is currently home to Peter’s Barber Shop, which is slated to remain in its current space. Good Vibes Coffee House would open in the adjacent storefront.

“He’s been there for 25 years,” Jamal said of the barber, Aaron. “Everyone in Milwaukee knows him, from the alderman to … baseball players. So I’d like to keep that local feel.”

The project received unanimous approval from the Historic Preservation Commission on Monday, though members stipulated a small change for the dimensions of the proposed signage.

Originally constructed in the 1880s, the mixed-use, Queen Anne-style building hasn’t seen any major changes for at least 35 years, according to historic commission planner Tim Askin.

“It’s pretty much untouched since the 80s photos we have of it,” he said during Monday’s meeting.

Jamal, who also owns a construction company, will partner with architect Keith Barnes for building design and alterations.

Good Vibes Coffee House will need to secure a food dealers license prior to opening.

