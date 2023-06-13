New Pizza Shop For Brady Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mohammad Morrar is angling for a slice of the late-night dining crowd on bustling Brady Street. Later this summer, the local entrepreneur plans to open Brady St Pizza, a new fast food restaurant serving pizza, ice cream and specialty beverages.

The proposed eatery is expected to open in early July at 1415 E. Brady St., according to a recently-filed license application, replacing Cutthroat Tattoo on the first floor of a two-story building located across the street from Walgreens.

In his plan of operation, Morrar described the business as “a lively and enjoyable destination where customers can indulge in delicious boba tea drinks, flavorful shaved and rolled ice cream and a welcoming ambiance.”

Along with its desserts and hot and iced beverages, the restaurant would also serve full pizzas for carryout.

More than just a late-night destination, Brady St Pizza aims to provide “a relaxed environment for socializing, studying, or simply enjoying a refreshing treat,” according to the business plan, which also noted plans to offer lounge-style seating including plush chairs and studying areas, as well as space to accommodate larger groups.

Brady St Pizza would occupy a space within a 1,629-square-foot building owned by B.Deep LLC., which lists Amarjit Kalsey as its registered agent. The 1892 building is flanked by a smoke shop to the west and a hair salon to the east.

Anticipated hours for Brady St Pizza are still under consideration, but the restaurant is expected to open in the morning and continue until bar close, according to a license application.

Morrar did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Boba tea, also known as bubble tea, is a growing trend in Milwaukee but has yet to pop up on Brady Street. Elite Boba (formerly Le C’s Tea House), which opened in January, is among a wave of new, boba-focused businesses in the city. The cafe is located less than a mile south of the proposed pizza restaurant, at 1956 N. Farwell Ave.

The new restaurant would also mark the return of rolled ice cream to Brady Street. Fro Zone, the latest dessert shop to serve the specialty frozen treat, closed during the pandemic. It was previously located at 1316 E. Brady St., just over a block away from the proposed Brady St Pizza.