Plus: Panera comes to East Side, Lakefront Brewery workers want a union, and three bars offer holiday pop-ups.

The extensive menu at Shawarma Palace has no lack of savory options, featuring more than 50 dishes ranging from falafel and tabbouleh salad to chicken nuggets and mozzarella sticks.

With just two desserts listed, however, the restaurant could use a boost on the sweet side. A partnership with J Wonderland Crêpes and Waffles is poised to address that need.

The dessert shop, serving crepes, waffles, pastries and more, plans to open a second location within the Brady Street restaurant, 1701 N. Humboldt Ave., according to a sign posted on the building.

Owner Beth Sharid also has a location inside Pita Palace, sister restaurant to Shawarma Palace, at 789 W. Layton Ave. Sharid confirmed via email that the upcoming location will be an addition to — not a replacement for — the shawarma spot.

J Wonderland Crêpes and Waffles has been operating on the South Side since May 2022, but its roots trace back even further, to when Sharid was was first honing her skills through various baking jobs across the Milwaukee area.

That’s when she mastered the basics, but her products are anything but ordinary. Warm crepes are liberally drizzled with chocolate and garnished with crushed candy, nuts and fresh fruit. Sweet, sticky baklava is served in neat triangles and dusted with ground pistachios, while fluffy waffles arrive zig-zagged with white chocolate and slices of kiwi, strawberry, mango and banana.

The dessert shop also sells fruit juices, smoothies, ice cream, Turkish coffee, espresso and tea.

Sharid has not yet announced an opening date for the Brady Street location.

Shawarma Palace opened in early 2024 under Othman Farah, Belal Jaraba and Mjde (Yousef) Abdallah. The building was previously home to Mac Shack.

Biggby Coffee Sets Red Arrow Grand Opening Date

A new coffee shop is set to open at Red Arrow Park just in time for ice skating season. Biggby Coffee, which overlooks the park’s “Slice of Ice” rink, will serve its first official customers on Monday, Nov. 25 with a slate of specials to mark the long-awaited launch. The business, run by franchisees Curtis Grace and Keith Washington, replaces Starbucks at 920 N. Water St. The previous cafe operated for nearly 20 years before its November 2023 closure. With more than 400 locations in 13 states, Biggby offers a variety of coffee and espresso beverages, along with blended drinks, teas and boba. A food menu for the counter-service establishment includes waffle breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, bagels and packaged snacks. Guests can expect discounts on food and drinks during Biggby’s first week in business, with a handful of lucky customers winning free coffee for the rest of the year.

New Southside Restaurant Will Serve International Cuisine

A new fast-food restaurant is set to open on Milwaukee’s South Side, but it’s not Popeyes, McDonald’s or Burger King. Al-Baik, 1017 W. Historic Mitchell St., plans to serve burgers and fries alongside Indian, Pakistani, Somali and Mexican dishes—all with a focus on fresh and nutritious options. Co-owners Niaz Hussain and Muhammad Anwar, who operate two restaurants in Chicago, said they identified a need for quick, healthy food in the Milwaukee market and hope customers will appreciate the concept’s made-to-order format and minimally processed ingredients. “We cook it right in front of you – whatever you want to eat – and it’s all healthy,” Hussain told Urban Milwaukee in an interview, noting that a diabetes diagnosis motivated him to emphasize nutritious options. “I want to feed everybody healthy food,” he said.

Judy’s Cantina Offers Tasty Mexican Fare

Judy’s Cantina, formerly located at 2207 E. North Ave., recently moved into the space vacated by Simple Café, the former breakfast and lunch restaurant at 2124 N. Farwell. If you are curious about the name of the cantina, there is a Judy, Judith Figueroa, who co-owns the restaurant with Kevin Lopez, who also happens to be her son. Both Figueroa and Lopez worked at Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, a longtime favorite that pre-dated Judy’s at the North Ave. location. You will notice that there are many dishes on the menu not commonly seen at local Mexican restaurants. Judy’s offers the usual tacos, burritos, tostados, and enchiladas, but there are also specialties, and that is where the menu gets interesting. For example, Lomo De Puerco En Salsa Verde, pork loin with green salsa, was a plate filled with thinly sliced and fork-tender pork that was topped with a spicy salsa. The salsa left the kind of warm heat that lasted after the last bite and left a happy memory of a delicious dish. Another Special, Tampiquena De Pollo is a classic Mexican entree. If you order this chicken dish, you will not leave the table hungry. The plate included sliced chicken breast hiding underneath cilantro, including the stems, spicy green salsa, sauteed onions, an enchilada, a dish of freshly made guacamole, shredded lettuce, and the usual rice and beans. Like the pork loin, the chicken was fork-tender.

State Settles With Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market on Sales of Underweight Products

State consumer protection officials have reached a $1 million settlement with the owner of Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market grocery stores over allegedly selling underweight portions of foods packaged in stores. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced it had settled with Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., over more than 1,000 alleged violations discovered by inspectors. The violations were discovered during a four-day survey at 81 of the company’s stores in the state, including locations in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Wausau. The inspection came after DATCP had previously settled with the company for similar violations in 2018, 2022 and 2023. In the new settlement, Roundy’s did not admit to the violations but did agree to pay just over $1 million in civil forfeitures, surcharges and fees.

Satchmo’s to Close in December

Satchmo’s, a Bay View sports bar, will close its doors in December after just under a year in business. The space at 182 E. Lincoln Ave. will soon be leased to a new operator, a representative confirmed Tuesday. “We’re excited to see what comes of it,” the representative told Urban Milwaukee. The incoming operators, according to a license application, are industry veterans Julio Maldonado and Andres Garcia, owners of Catrina Cafe and Revival. The partners would introduce a brand-new concept for the Bay View space, with plans to open Brown & Gibbs Sports Bar. The new business leans into its sports theme with a proposed menu of “stadium food” including street tacos, burritos, loaded fries, wings, street corn, quesadillas and pizza. The bar would also offer a full range of alcoholic beverages and a variety of entertainment, according to the application, which requests permission for bands, comedy acts, DJs and games such as darts, pool and pinball.

Holiday Pop-Ups Returning to Milwaukee Bars

Three Milwaukee bars will kick off holiday festivities in the coming weeks, decking the halls and crafting specialty drinks to help customers fill their cups—both literally and figuratively—this season. On Nov. 20, Downtown’s Pufferfish tiki bar is set to open its second Sippin’ Santa pop-up, transforming its rooftop space at Hotel Metro, 411 E. Mason St., into a winter wonderland. The event, centering on Father Christmas himself, will bring a tropical twist to the typical holiday pop-up, featuring themed cocktails served in festive glassware and topped off with whimsical garnishes. This year’s menu, as advertised by the Sippin’ Santa franchise, includes drinks like the Tom & Sherry, a sweet and frothy mix of sherry, cream, coconut milk, almond liqueur, and saffron bitters, and Merry Spritzmas, which combines prosecco, Aperol, tawny port, cognac, lemon, falernum, fig preserves, and cardamom bitters. The pop-up’s namesake cocktail, served in a surf-inspired Santa Claus mug, features aged Demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, and gingerbread mix.

Panera Opens Third Milwaukee Location

Many of the East Side’s roads remain closed for construction, but the neighborhood’s new Panera Bread is open for business. The chain welcomed customers into its third Milwaukee location on Tuesday, offering fresh bagels, sandwiches and coffee to those who braved the morning drizzle. The new restaurant at 1800 E. North Ave. is digital-only, equipped with self-service ordering kiosks and meals packaged to-go. The streamlined model, first introduced in 2022, aligns with the site’s limited public parking and compact building footprint, which restrict options for dine-in service. Though guests primarily order online or at kiosks, staff are on hand to assist with any issues. While the dining experience may differ from existing Panera restaurants, the menu remains unchanged, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner options with an emphasis on freshly baked bread and pastries.

New Cheese Bar Opens in Walker’s Point

Forget the crackers — Hill Valley Dairy is all about cheese and cocktails at Milwaukee Cheese Bar. Located inside the creamery’s Artisan Cheese Factory and Shop, the bar is the latest addition to Hill Valley Dairy’s Milwaukee operation, which launched nearly a year ago in the former Clock Shadow Creamery factory space, 138 W. Bruce St. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 20, Hill Valley Dairy will welcome its first guests with cheese boards, snacks and small plates — all expertly paired with wine, beer, cider and cocktails crafted by NiteCap Consulting. The soft-opening menu features drinks like the Hill Valley Bourbon Old Fashioned Sour, garnished with a cheese cube and pimento olive skewer; the Apple Chaser, made with State Line Gin, lime, green apple puree, aquafaba and Bittercube Jamaican #2 bitters; and Autumnal Beach Vibes, a blend of aged rum, pineapple rum, lime, almond orgeat, blue curaçao, mint and PufferFish bitters. Half of the bar’s six cocktail options are also available in zero-proof versions.

Lakefront Brewery Service Workers Organizing Union

Service workers at Lakefront Brewery are organizing a union. Service workers in the front and back of house at the brewery — including servers, line cooks, dishwashers, tour guides and hosts — have organized a union with Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH) and are seeking recognition from Lakefront. “My co-workers and I formed a union to create a level playing field with management so we can address workplace issues with confidence the company will actually hear the voices of the workers on the floor every day,” said Justis Mulqueen, a server at Lakefront Brewery, in a statement released Monday by MASH. MASH released the statement in response to the union campaign going public on social media: A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) record of Lakefront’s petition for an election was posted on Reddit.

Smoke Shack Offers Pre-Cooked Thanksgiving Meals

You’ve probably heard Thanksgiving called Turkey Day, but what about Garlic Mashed Potatoes Day, Creamed Corn Day and Green Bean Casserole Day? At Smoke Shack, all of the above apply. Each year, the restaurant offers customizable pre-cooked meals for the holiday, featuring dishes that put a signature twist on the classics. Located in the Historic Third Ward at 332 N. Milwaukee St., the Smoke Shack takes orders for everything from heat-and-eat sides to full-meal packages, along with a la carte add-ons and desserts. The restaurant fulfills hundreds of holiday orders annually. “It’s that time of year again when we get to make the holidays just a bit easier, and more delicious, for our loyal customers who know and love the Smoke Shack Thanksgiving meals,” said Chris Adams, chief operating officer at Benson’s Restaurant Group, in a statement. “This year we have a menu full of holiday classics — whether you’re grabbing a complete meal or just need an extra side to bring to the dinner table.”

Big Sharks Fish & Chicken Opening Third Location

