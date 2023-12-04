Clock Shadow Creamery Closes Walker’s Point Store

After 11 years, will now concentrate on wholesale business. New owners to take over store.

Clock Shadow Creamery, a pioneering urban cheese factory and the force behind some of Milwaukee’s favorite cheese curds, is making some changes ahead of the new year.

The company’s storefront, which opened in 2012 at 138 W. Bruce St., has closed. Clock Shadow will continue producing cheese for wholesale in grocery stores and to local restaurants. In its place, Hill Valley Dairy, which has shared space with the company for several years, will take over the Walker’s Point storefront.

“I’m in this stage of my life where I’m just trying to simplify things,” said Bob Wills, founder of Clock Shadow Creamery. “To me, it was the ideal transition for us to sort of shift responsibilities. It’s more like a shift than a closing.”

After more than 11 years in the neighborhood, Wills said he’s amassed “a pile” of memories.

“I feel like we’ve accomplished so much — bringing awareness of cheese to the Milwaukee area and giving people an opportunity to try new brands … and I think we’ve contributed to helping build up the Walker’s Point community, which 12 years ago was a different place than it is today.”

The Walker’s Point cheese store was gutted over the weekend, Wills said, in preparation for Hill Valley Dairy’s buildout. The incoming business, led by Ron and Josie Henningfield, produces small-batch, artisanal cheeses.

Hill Valley Dairy has had a presence in Milwaukee for a number of years, sharing retail and factory space from Clock Shadow Creamery. Ron was also Will’s original cheesemaker at the Walker’s Point factory. The couple also operate a cheese shop and cheese bar in Lake Geneva.

“To me, it was sort of like this natural flow,” Wills said. “It’s kind of bittersweet, you know, I’m celebrating all we’ve accomplished and feeling thankful for all the people who’ve supported us. At the same time, it will be a shift to less visibility, when in the past we’ve always been trying to have more.”

Wills, a certified Wisconsin Master Cheese Maker, also owns Cedar Grove Cheese. The Cedar Grove factory will continue to produce Clock Shadow Creamery products for wholesale and Milwaukee restaurants.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said of the transition. “I think it’s going to allow me to focus more efforts on the wholesale side and on and on strengthening my other business. And I know that Ron and Josie will do an awesome job.”