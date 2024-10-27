Plus: New bar for Bay View, Bucks debuts latest food offerings and Goodie Bag expands to Milwaukee.

Following its breakout success last winter, Gene’s Supper Club on the River is making a triumphant return to Barnacle Bud’s this November, promising relish trays, steaks and a generous helping of Wisconsin charm.

The summertime seafood spot, 1955 S. Hilbert St., will close out the season on Oct. 27, retiring its menu of po’boys, peel-and-eat-shrimp, burgers and more until 2025.

But it won’t be hibernating in the meantime. Starting Nov. 1, the restaurant will reopen as a supper club offering high-end steaks and seafood, plus appetizers, bread baskets and salads.

A full menu has not yet been released, though Barnacle Bud’s teased signature dishes including chickpea-topped wedge salad and Parisian gnocchi.

And don’t skip the grasshopper! Gene’s will also serve a selection of ice cream drinks for the quintessential supper club experience, along with cocktails and a curated wine list.

Reservations are required for the supper club, and are now open for online booking. Space is limited, with just eight tables and six bar stools available.

Additionally, the supper club warns that it will not be able to accomodate early arrivals, pre-dinner cocktails or post-dinner drinks.

More information, including an updated menu, will be available on the restaurant’s website in the coming weeks.

New Tavern Planned For Lincoln Avenue

From diamonds to devils, A new tavern is set to open at 1900 W. Lincoln Ave., replacing Diamante Negro as owner Tomas Hernandez prepares to relocate his business. The proposed concept, called Dulce Diabla Bar, will be the first Milwaukee venture for Gilari Cortes Reyna, who hopes to open the tavern as soon as she secures the necessary permits. A license application is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. Reyna, who is originally from Mexico, has prior experience working at bars in her home country. She’ll activate her service background to handle day-to-day operations at Dulce Diabla — Spanish for “Sweet Devil.” She noted that the business will not have a specific theme, but aims to be a community-focused establishment.

Halloween-Themed Food and Drink Events in Milwaukee

Dozens of Milwaukee bars and restaurants are getting into the Halloween mood this season, making spirits “fright” with a range of themed events and activities. From costumes and cocktails to candy-infused cold brew, choose your own adventure from our list of seasonal celebrations. Agency Though known for its experimental mindset, Agency‘s creations lean more towards fermentation than Frankenstein. The cocktail bar, which offers a dual menu of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is hosting a fice-course tasting experience on Thursday, Oct. 31. at 817 N. Marshall St., The ticketed event promises to “weave a story steeped in mystery,” according to a social media post, offering three craft cocktails and two small plates.

Sustainable Food Startup Goodie Bag Expands To Milwaukee

From breweries to bakeries, the Milwaukee food scene is renowned for creating delicious and boundary-pushing dishes. But it also generates a significant amount of food waste. Goodie Bag Food Co., a sustainability-focused startup, is working to change that. Since 2022, Goodie Bag has been a bridge between waste-wary businesses and savvy customers, connecting surplus goods with those eager to purchase them at a discounted price. The Colorado-based company is now eyeing Wisconsin for its next expansion, with plans to launch in the Milwaukee and Madison areas on Oct. 31.

Meet The New Owner of Pete’s Pops

In the decade since its founding, Pete’s Pops has emerged as a Milwaukee institution, winning over the hearts of even the most ardent custard lovers with its creative and colorful popsicles made with seasonal ingredients. The company, which operates four permanent locations and a fleet of mobile carts, is now under new ownership. Ian Robinson quietly took over in May after life changes prompted founder Pete Cooney to relocate out of state. The two connected last year through Robinson’s wife, Alyssa, who was considering joining Pete’s Pops as a manager. However, the timing wasn’t quite right for a sale, so Cooney put the plan on ice. He revisited it in January, officially closing the deal with Robinson in late May. From there, it was full speed ahead. “I fell right into it,” Robinson said. “Luckily, [Cooney] had a team that was really awesome … they helped to kind of pull me along with them and get me up to speed on everything.”

North Shore Boulangerie Is a French Delight

Croissant aficionados take note, because you can’t go wrong at North Shore Boulangerie, where a glass case displays multi-colored macarons, single-serving classic French Opera cakes and a selection of buttery croissants. At this Shorewood bakery, the baker has mastered the art of turning flour, butter, and yeast, into croissants to relish, whether solo, as accompaniments to soup or salad or as sponges to soak up extra sauce from the boulangerie’s Chicken Francoise. This Plat Principaux dish, one of four on the current menu, is a tender breaded chicken cutlet served with lemon caper sauce. You will not want to leave behind a drop of this creamy, rich sauce with its multiple capers and a hint of lemon. Also on the plate, haricots verts (green beans), and red potatoes, to absorb some of the addictive sauce. Like the Chicken Francoise, the other three Plats Principaux, Quiche Lorraine, Chicken and Mushroom Crepe, and Beef Bourguignon, owe their culinary roots to France. You will want to get to the restaurant early if you want the bourguignon; it was sold out twice when I was there at noon. It is a classic, beef cooked in red wine with carrots and onions, and garnished with pearl onions and bacon. They serve it with house-made pasta.

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal New Food and Drink Offerings Before Tip Off

Buckets, baskets and dunks: prepare to see all three on the basketball court and in concession stands at Fiserv Forum. On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks debuted a brand new lineup of food and beverages, with options including crispy fried chicken buckets from The Cluckery, baskets of savory nachos and an array of chips, pretzel bites and more for endless dipping and dunking. “This is one of my favorite days, because we take food and beverage extremely seriously,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin, touting the arena’s emphasis on “surprising and delighting” fans. Along with two food-laden tables and a packed dessert cart, reporters got a glimpse of the arena’s new Jameson Bar during Monday’s preview event. Located on the main concourse at Section 104, the new addition offers a full-service bar with an emphasis on Irish whiskey.

Bay View’s Indoor Dog Park Adding Bar for Humans

Milwaukeeans love their dogs, and local businesses have responded by creating welcoming spaces, interactive events and even specialty menus to accommodate furry friends. But Keri Torgerson, owner of Mac’s Pet Depot and the adjoining Bark Park, is flipping the script. While her retail store and indoor play area are already a paradise for pups, the challenge is to make the space just as inviting for humans. Starting next month, the Bark Park will introduce a bar program, offering beer, seltzers and non-alcoholic beverages for humans, along with special options for dogs. Torgerson expressed hope that the new service will attract more visitors to the park, creating a friendly social atmosphere and helping the business stand out as a destination.

