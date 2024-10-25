New Tavern Planned For Lincoln Avenue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From diamonds to devils, A new tavern is set to open at 1900 W. Lincoln Ave., replacing Diamante Negro as owner Tomas Hernandez prepares to relocate his business.

The proposed concept, called Dulce Diabla Bar, will be the first Milwaukee venture for Gilari Cortes Reyna, who hopes to open the tavern as soon as she secures the necessary permits. A license application is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Reyna, who is originally from Mexico, has prior experience working at bars in her home country. She’ll activate her service background to handle day-to-day operations at Dulce Diabla — Spanish for “Sweet Devil.”

She noted that the business will not have a specific theme, but aims to be a community-focused establishment.

On the menu, guests can expect a selection of beer and “every type of cocktail,” along with a variety of liquor, she said. The tavern has no plans to serve food.

The proposed hours of operation for Dulce Diabla are Monday through Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The building, including the 2,100-square-foot tavern space, is under the ownership of Air Force Investments, LLC, which lists Santiago Cobos as its registered agent.

At this time, Reyna has no plans to remodel or renovate the business, which has housed several different taverns in the past two decades. Floor plans indicate that the space will include an oval-shaped bar with seating, a dancing area, DJ booth and a cluster of cocktail tables, as well as a separate VIP area.

Diamonds Under Pressure

The incumbent nightclub, Diamante Negro, faced a 30-day suspension in 2023 due to a five-item police report, which included a fatal shooting that occurred on May 15, 2022, less than a block from the bar.

Diamante Negro last renewed its license in May 2024, with no objections from neighbors or area alderman José G. Pérez. The license is set to expire in May 2025.

Hernandez did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

