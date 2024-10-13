Plus: More sushi, sandwiches and the return of Ralph's Coffee.

Armed with two ice-cold slushies, a half-gallon of chocolate milk and an arms-length baguette, three Urban Milwaukee reporters steeled themselves for the challenge of a lifetime: conquering one of the spiciest chicken sandwiches on the planet.

National fast food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken recently introduced a new version of its famously spicy Reaper blend, now reformulated to be 50% hotter than the original, waiver-required version.

While technically named for its key ingredient, the Carolina reaper pepper, the sandwich’s title might be more fittingly associated with the Grim Reaper. It’s also a timely reminder to those reaching for yet another handful of Tums: you reap what you sow.

On a recent Friday afternoon, reporters Jeramey Jannene, Graham Kilmer and Sophie Bolich sampled the new sandwich, served slider-style on a soft potato bun with one Reaper-style chicken tender, kale slaw, pickles and a drizzle of Dave’s sauce.

After one bite, Jannene reported that the spice level was “not bad yet.” After a beat, he added, “but it’s coming.”

“I’m sweating,” Kilmer interjected. “It’s hot.”

Bolich fared relatively well in the moment, but came down with a brutal stomach ache in the ensuing hours.

After downing their shares of the sandwich, all three reporters returned to their desks victorious, albeit with swollen lips and a case of the hiccups. The milk went untouched, but both slushies and several bites of bread were welcome remedies to the heat.

It’s safe to say Urban Milwaukee won’t return to the Reaper; however, Dave’s Hot Chicken — particularly its milder flavors — remain in our favor.

Childhood friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, Tommy Rubenyan and Gary Rubenyan founded Dave’s Hot Chicken in 2017. First launched as a parking lot pop-up, the franchise has grown rapidly and now has more than 700 locations in the development pipeline, according to its website.

Roaring Fork Restaurant Group operates a number of Milwaukee-area Dave’s restaurants, including a Lower East Side location at 544 E. Ogden Ave.

Dollar General Closing Riverwest Store

Dollar General is closing its store at 1300 E. Locust St. If the building-spanning banner wasn’t enough indication, a representative of the company confirmed the news on Friday. The decision was the result of “a thorough review,” the company said in an email, and is expected to complete by mid-November. In the meantime, the store is offering final sales on all products. After the closure, employees will have the opportunity to transfer to nearby stores, according to the company. Dollar General’s decade-long presence at the location was marked by controversy, as neighborhood objections regularly arose during its annual license renewal process.

High-End Sushi Restaurant Coming to Walker’s Point

DAG Home-Makase has rapidly gained popularity as one of Milwaukee’s most sought-after sushi experiences, despite not having a permanent location. Founded by chef Worawit Boonyapituksakul as an in-home pop-up, the traveling concept has since made appearances at Twisted Path Distillery and Easy Tyger — with reservations consistently selling out in minutes. Soon, Home-Makase will have a home of its own. Boonyapituksakul, also known as Chef Ray, plans to launch the concept at 1033 S. 1st St. under the name 1033 Omakase, according to a license application. He’s partnering with Cherry Phetleung for the venture. The small-format restaurant is a perfect fit for Chef Ray, who limits his intimate dinners to just a handful of guests each. Formerly home to 1033, the restaurant space features a 14-seat bar with a kitchen space at its center. It was remodeled extensively in early 2023, adopting a grungy-chic personality—think burgundy valances and abstract murals—reflective of its former establishment. Cherry noted that while the space will receive minor adjustments to accommodate the new business, the bar is likely to remain a focal point.

80s-Themed Bar Planned For King Drive

Get ready to relive the glory days of 1980s pop culture at Summer of ’85, a new bar and restaurant set to open in Bronzeville next spring. That means Springsteen and Madonna — just don’t expect Nirvana. Plus U2, Blondie and music still on MTV. Beyond the soundtrack, the business plans to embody the 80s from top to bottom — or rather, mohawk to legwarmers.

Sandwich Shop Planned For Enderis Park

Rasheema McKnight has fond memories of eating subs and ice cream from The Chocolate Factory as a child — an experience she’s now channeling into her latest venture, Harley’s Chopped Sandwiches. The upcoming restaurant, slated to open in early 2025 at 7211-7213 W. Burleigh St., will be McKnight’s first solo culinary business, but she’s no stranger to the kitchen. “I wanted to be a chef when I was growing up,” she said. “I have a lot of siblings — a lot of family members — and we used to always cook.”

Amorphic Beer Brings Three Minute Thesis to Oriental Theatre

Two years ago, Amorphic Beer tapped into its academic side with the launch of Three Minute Thesis, an event inviting speakers to share scientific, philosophical, and occasionally outrageous insights in just three minutes each. Based on an international competition of the same title, the event has differentiated itself as “more fun and less maths.” And it’s been a hit. Three Minute thesis has since exploded in popularity at the Riverwest brewery, 3700 N. Fratney St., leading to a special collaboration with Milwaukee Film. On Oct. 9, Amorphic will hold an all-star edition of Three Minute Thesis at the Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave., inviting past champions to reprise their presentations to a much larger audience. The hand-selected lineup of speakers will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with topics ranging from “How to make the best grilled cheese” to “The greatest invention Americans refuse to adopt.”

New Event Space Is About Sustainability

TIF Funds Will Support New Northwest Side Restaurant

IVR is getting TIF. The City of Milwaukee is proposing to tap a tax incremental financing (TIF) district to fund the construction of the IVR Bar, a new international fusion restaurant, on W. Good Hope Road. The Department of City Development (DCD) is proposing to contribute $65,000 to the $202,600 restaurant buildout. IVR Bar, short for International Variety Restaurant, would serve a mix of Mexican, Indian, Italian and Chinese cuisines in the former Point Burger Bar space at 10950 W. Good Hope Rd.

Ralph’s Coffee to Reopen With New Owner

For 30 years, Ralph’s Coffee was a staple in Washington Heights, its bold-lettered sign a beacon to passersby at the busy intersection of Lisbon Avenue and 46th Street. Everyone knew Ralph’s Coffee. But Monique Winters knew Ralph. “I grew up in the area — long-term resident of Washington Heights,” she said. “I used to go in there and we used to talk. He used to ask me if I wanted to buy the bar.” Winters never seriously considered the proposal until owner Ralph Neely passed away last December. His family asked her to take over, so she bought the business at 4538 W. Lisbon Ave.

Nepali and Indian Restaurant Opens in Bay View

Himalayan Yak arrived in Bay View last week after several months of quiet preparation. Led by Laxman Gurung, the new restaurant at 2321 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. specializes in Nepali and Indian cuisine, offering a diverse menu for buffet-style lunch and full-service dinner. Located in the former home of Riviera Maya, Himalayan Yak has personalized the space with a series of subtle updates. A madal drum, sarangi and singing bowl — traditional musical instruments from Nepal — greet guests at the door. Additional touches, like a neon Himalayan Yak sign and crisscrossing rows of Tibetan prayer flags, add to the ambiance. Inside, the dining room features low-top tables and booths, as well as prints of mountain landscapes, food items and more set against the restaurant’s sunset orange walls. The result is a space that feels far removed from the bustling neighborhood outside — a sense that only deepens as dishes begin to arrive at the table. Chili momos, one of several appetizers available, offer a shareable bite to begin the meal. The meat-filled dumplings bring a hint of heat, nestled into a pile of saucy roasted peppers and onions.

The White House In Bay View Is For Sale

Changes could be coming soon to more than one White House. Milwaukee’s own White House, located at 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is on the market. The 4,800-square-foot building has been a presence in Bay View for more than 130 years. Now, owner and proprietor Allison Meinhardt is seeking a new leader to take the helm. The property is listed for $1.6 million. That price tag includes all commercial restaurant equipment on the premises, including a walk-in cooler, stove, 50 antique chairs, antique sofas, glassware and more, according to the listing.

