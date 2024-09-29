Deep fried hot dogs and supersized nachos aim to fuel fans as they cheer Brewers to victory.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping for a hot streak as the postseason approaches, but things are already heating up in the kitchen at American Family Field.

Stadium partners Delaware North and Black Shoe Hospitality are ramping up food options, with several new items set to hit menus in October.

“We are excited to offer new menu items to our fans during the postseason,” said Kevin Jezewski, general manager for Delaware North at American Family Field, in a statement. “Our goal is to enhance the game-day experience with delicious food and beverage options that reflect the excitement and energy of playoff baseball.”

For a shareable snack, fans can opt for the two-foot nacho box, featuring pulled chicken, fresh pico, scallions, jalapenos and sour cream atop a bed of tortilla chips. The triple play, including two bratwursts, cheese curds and french fries, is also a heavy-hitter.

Both offerings will be available throughout the entire postseason.

First round additions will include a chicken bacon ranch melt and the popper dog — a breaded and fried hot dog topped with onion cream cheese spread, nacho cheese, pickled jalapeno, bacon and everything bagel seasoning.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Also in the first round, Kompali, one of the vendors at the 3rd Street Market Hall annex, will put forth its own special: brisket birria tacos.

Fans can expect to see new additions throughout each round of the postseason.

The Brewers are scheduled to play the first game of the Wild Card round on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way.

Single-game tickets for the first round of postseason games at American Family Field are available for purchase online, by phone (1-800-933-7890) or at the American Family Field Box Office.

The Seafood Shack Opens on East Side

Crab legs for breakfast? The Seafood Shack is making that a reality on Milwaukee’s East Side. The South Milwaukee restaurant recently added a second location at 2336 N. Farwell Ave., marking its entrance with an over-the-top breakfast special featuring scrambled eggs, hash browns, onions, peppers, smoked beef sausages, six pieces of bacon, Cajun butter garlic sauce, toast and — the pièce de résistance — a steamed crab cluster. And that’s just the beginning for the counter-service restaurant, where owner Tyseria Griffin is also dishing up chicken wings, shrimp, catfish, mozzarella sticks and sandwiches ranging from cheeseburgers to Philly cheesesteaks. The restaurant offers both carryout service and on-site dining, with hookahs available for those who eat in. Unlike its sibling location, the East Side restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol.

Read the full article

‘Off Shore’ Food Trailer Surfaces in Milwaukee

The doors at 2A Wine Merchants were propped open on Wednesday night, tempting the early-autumn breeze and beckoning passersby in for a glass of liquid respite. Once inside, however, many drifted back out to the sidewalk, lured by the unmarked food trailer parked in front of the wine bar, 577 E. Erie St. Identifiable only by its beachy “laundry today or naked tomorrow” signage, Off Shore food trailer drew some double-takes and more than a few inquiries from passersby. But the questions ground to a halt as orders began popping up in the window. Plates of berry-crowned burrata, habanero-spiked halibut ceviche and freshly shucked oysters materialized from the tiny kitchen, and were quickly ferried away by hungry customers.

Read the full article

Punta Cana Bar Reopening After 72-Day Suspension

Multiple on-premises fights and a shooting took place at Punta Cana during its first year in business, prompting an extended closure — and city-enforced suspension — for the southside tavern. The tropical-themed bar, 2000 S. 13th St., plans to reopen this week, according to employees, for the first time since July 12. “She’s had several incidents in her first year, so I want her to take that seriously,” said area Alderman José G. Pérez, the council president, during a Sept. 10 license renewal hearing. Perez told committee members that he declined to approve a provisional license for Punta Cana in July, causing the business to close until owner Maritza Pica Fuentes could secure a renewal.

Read the full article

Kim’s Thai is Closed

The end of summer brought a flurry of restaurant closures to Milwaukee, as numerous establishments called it quits in tandem with the changing seasons. One of the latest in the bunch was Kim’s Thai Restaurant, which closed its doors last weekend. The family-owned restaurant shared the news in a brief, online message Sunday. “To our customers: we are permanently closed,” it said. “Thank you for the years of patronage in supporting our small family business.”

Read the full article

County Pulls Funding For Upstart Kitchen

Plans for a restaurant incubator and cafe in the Hillside neighborhood will not move forward. In 2023, Milwaukee County agreed to provide approximately $400,000 to UpStart Kitchen, a food-service business incubator, for a planned expansion that included building out a new commercial kitchen and cafe at the county’s Housing Division building, 600 W. Walnut St. But the project never got off the ground. The funds were taken out of the federal stimulus package the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026; otherwise, they must be returned to the federal government. With the project stalled out, according to the county budget office, the funds are being used to close the county’s 2024 budget gap. UpStart Kitchen was created by Prism Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and opened its first incubator kitchen in 2020 at 4325 W. Fond Du Lac Rd. in Sherman Park.

Read the full article

North Avenue Market Closes

North Avenue Market closed Tuesday. The market opened in 2022 as a food hall and co-working space with nine vendors, including bars run by Bittercube, a local bitters producer, a coffee shop and a bike-repair shop among its offerings. The business opened at 5900 W. North Avenue in a former Associated Bank branch building. In May this year, the owner Chris Harris Morse pivoted the business, turning the market into an event space and a standalone restaurant, which he opened with Michael Pyle-Harris serving as the general manager and chef. The short-lived Christopher’s Southern Kitchen opened in May this year. Bittercube stayed on through the transition to a restaurant, overseeing the cocktail menu and running Mosler’s Vault, a cocktail bar on the first floor. But on Tuesday, North Avenue Market announced its closure in a post on Facebook.

Read the full article

Mazos Hamburgers is Closed

After nine decades in service on Milwaukee’s Southwest Side, Mazos Hamburgers is no more. The iconic diner announced its closure on social media last weekend, marking the end of one of the city’s longest-standing restaurant operations. Opened in 1934, Mazos shares a birth year with both NFL legend Bart Starr and the notorious Alcatraz prison in San Francisco. At the time of its closure, the restaurant, 3146 S. 27th St., was in its third generation of family ownership. “After 90 years in business and three generations of our family’s service, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the family wrote in an online post. “Due to the health and well-being needs of our family, we are unable to continue.”

Read the full article

‘Bar Rescue’ Takes Over Tropic

First, there was Nick’s House; then came Campbell’s Irish Pub. Now, get ready for Montego Bay Beach Club. Host Jon Taffer and the “Bar Rescue” team have completed their latest redemption mission, seeking to transform yet another tavern in Milwaukee. This time its Tropic, 518 N. Water St., which is being somewhat modified to become a Caribbean-style bar and kitchen. The reality TV show travels cross-country to struggling bars and nightclubs, typically implementing drastic changes to revitalize the businesses while chronicling the fast-paced — and often drama-filled — process. Last week, crew members took over a portion of downtown Milwaukee to tape an episode, which is expected to air in the show’s upcoming 10th season.

Read the full article

Ash to Unveil New Menu at Iron Horse Hotel

The new chefs at Ash Hearth & Bar are cooking with fire. At least, that’s the driving force behind the new menu at The Iron Horse Hotel‘s in-house restaurant, 500 W. Florida St. Executive Chef Franklin Perdue and Chef de Cuisine Eric Zangara have spent several months perfecting the revamp, which combines open-hearth cooking with fine dining methods and farm-to-table ingredients, yielding a lineup of dishes that’s polished, but not pretentious, unexpected and yet approachable. Rich, hay-smoked bone marrow is balanced with a hint of Maldon salt and coarse pepper, then piped onto rustic sourdough for an indulgent opener. Olive-fed wagyu beef tartare is lighter, but equally indulgent, served with charcoal oil and other accoutrements atop a rye crisp.

Read the full article

Underground Cocktail Lounge Opening Downtown

To access Milwaukee’s newest cocktail lounge, patrons must simply channel the common loon. Equipped with solid bones and the ability to conserve oxygen, the aquatic bird is known for diving deep underwater to catch fish. A visit to The Loon Room, however, only requires a trip downstairs. The Northwoods-themed drinking parlor is located on the lower level of Third Coast Provisions, 724 N. Milwaukee St. Visitors enter the restaurant at street level, check in with the hostess and head down a flight of red-lit stairs into the speakeasy-style lounge. Owners Andrew Miller, Cameron Whyte and Samuel Emery, who also operate Third Coast Provisions and Merriment Social, have been teasing the new venture on social media since late August.

Read the full article

Popeye’s Reopening Will Yield ‘Best Location in the State of Wisconsin’

A Popeye’s restaurant on Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side is planning to reopen after a 2023 fire. Mir Ali, the chain’s vice president of operations for the Midwest, confirmed the news during a Sept. 10 meeting with the Common Council’s Licenses Committee. “That’s going to be probably the best location in the state of Wisconsin,” he said, noting that the company has already invested more than $1 million into rebuilding the 2,196-square-foot restaurant, 7525 W. Good Hope Rd., which was effectively destroyed in a fire in March 2023. “I’m really looking forward to that location,” he said.

Read the full article