Mazos Hamburgers is Closed

Iconic diner announced its closure last weekend after nine decades in business.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After nine decades in service on Milwaukee’s Southwest Side, Mazos Hamburgers is no more.

The iconic diner announced its closure on social media last weekend, marking the end of one of the city’s longest-standing restaurant operations.

Opened in 1934, Mazos shares a birth year with both NFL legend Bart Starr and the notorious Alcatraz prison in San Francisco. At the time of its closure, the restaurant, 3146 S. 27th St., was in its third generation of family ownership.

“After 90 years in business and three generations of our family’s service, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the family wrote in an online post. “Due to the health and well-being needs of our family, we are unable to continue.”

The message, signed by Mazos family members Nick, June, Jackie and Jack Obarski, included a word of thanks to the restaurant’s loyal customers.

“We are extremely grateful to each and every one of you for your support throughout the years. It has been the greatest honor and our privilege to have served you! From our family to yours, we wish you all the best that life has to offer!”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In the wake of the announcement, more than 400 commenters flocked to the post, sharing messages of sadness and support. Hundreds of customers, fellow restaurants Maria’s Pizza and Nite Owl, and such notable names as Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz all added their sentiments.

As its name suggests, Mazos was best known for its hamburgers, using freshly ground beef to ensure the highest-quality patties. The short-order establishment also served crinkle-cut fries, malts and shakes, as well as an assortment of homemade soups.

The 27th Street building, constructed in 1948, was not the restaurant’s original home; Mazos first opened about two miles northeast, in Lincoln Village, but relocated after 14 years. The restaurant’s second — and final — location remains under the ownership of the Mazos family.

For more information on the restaurant, see dining critic Cari Taylor-Carlson’s 2017 review.

Photo Gallery