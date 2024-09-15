Plus: Two restaurants close, Motor's new menu and Eagle Park expands taproom offerings.

Prepare for a certified pho-down throwdown.

The first-ever Pho 1 Pho competition is coming soon to the South Side, combining soup-sampling and six-stepping for a community-focused celebration of Southeast Asian culture.

ElevAsian, a local advocacy group created by AAPI community leaders, is joining forces with SapSap and Chucho’s Red Tacos to host the event at 4511 S. 6th St. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Attendees are invited to purchase miniature bowls of pho from competing restaurants, sampling a wide variety of soul-warming soups while cheering on breakers in a B-Boy battle.

In addition to the 1 vs. 1 breakdancing battle, B-Boy Vietnam will host a $20 workshop for beginners interested in learning the basics of breaking.

After the tasting wraps up, a panel of three judges will announce their decision for best pho.

In addition to broth and breaking, Asian vendors will be selling food and beverages on-site, and Chucho’s will be open all day serving tacos and cocktails.

The event is scheduled to run from noon until 5 p.m.

Additional information is available online.

Marco’s Pizza Opening Northwest Side Location

Marco’s Pizza, a national chain, is eyeing Milwaukee for its next location. The company plans to open a quick-service restaurant at 7335 W. Good Hope Rd., marking its first venture into the city proper. Currently, Marco’s operates nearby locations in West Allis and Waukesha, with a total of 15 locations across the state. The Ohio-based franchise is not to be confused with Marco’s “World Famous” pizza, which includes two locations in Milwaukee. Marco’s began work on the northwest side commercial space, formerly home to a T-Mobile store, in June, according to permit requests. The restaurant installed a kitchen hood, grill and other equipment, and is in the process of securing a sign permit.

After False Start, New Nightclub Moving Forward in Walker’s Point

A new nightclub is progressing in Walker’s Point, more than a year after its initial proposal. Live Lounge, the latest venture from industry veteran Felipe Martinez, Jr. is preparing to open at 725 S. 1st St., bringing new life to a vacant building near the heart of the neighborhood’s nightlife businesses. The Common Council’s Licenses Committee recommended approval for the business at its Sept. 10 meeting. The proposal will now head to the full council for a final decision. With nearly two decades of entrepreneurial experience, Martinez brings a wealth of knowledge to the upcoming project; however, certain aspects of his background raised concerns among committee members. Specifically regarding his former club, Walker’s Lounge, which the city shut down in February 2023.

Motor Restaurant at H-D Museum Unveils New Menu

Motorcycles need fuel, and riders are no different. Motor Bar & Restaurant, located on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus, recently debuted a new menu stocked with filling fare for hardcore bikers and novices alike. From burgers and barbecue to beet carbonara, the refreshed menu offers something for everyone while making good use of the kitchen’s smokers and embracing Harley’s classic, rugged style. That means stick-to-your ribs dishes with on-theme names, such as Bobber Strip Steak and Softail Smoked Shrimp Pasta, as well as vegetarian offerings like smoky beet “bacon” carbonara and a roasted vegetable sandwich. The goal, said marketing manager Kelly Mallegni, is to attract a broad range of diners — beyond those visiting the adjacent Harley-Davidson Museum.

New Cafe Proposed For Crisol Corridor

Whether navigating the bustling streets of a foreign country or visiting a tried-and-true Milwaukee spot, Marissa Lopez and her husband, John Reed, rarely miss the opportunity to explore a new cafe. The couple are drawn to the unique blend of culture, community, and yes, caffeine, that coffee shops offer, whether through art and murals, colorful customers, craft beverages or a little bit of each. “Wherever we go, we make it a point to visit local coffee shops to draw inspiration,” Lopez said. And they’ve been taking notes.

Starbucks Plans Return to Brady Street

Starbucks could soon return to Brady Street for the first time since 2018. The international chain is making plans to open a new cafe at 1438 E. Brady St., less than a block away from a previous location, 1677 N. Farwell Ave., which closed nearly six years ago. Known for its highly customizable drinks and credited with popularizing the pumpkin spice latte, the coffee shop giant operates more than 35,000 locations across the globe, as of 2022. The new Milwaukee location would be the city’s 20th; the company closed its Red Arrow Park cafe in October 2023.

Eagle Park Adds Spirits to Taproom Lineup

A change in state law has left Eagle Park Brewing Company in high spirits — and with a fully stocked taproom. The brewery and distillery is now selling its locally made spirits in cocktails and to-go at its Lower East Side taproom, 823 E. Hamilton St. The change comes in response to an overhaul of the state’s alcohol regulations, led by Governor Tony Evers and signed into law last December. The legislation, 2023 Wisconsin Act 73, modernized the former three-tier system for alcohol licensing, which prohibited breweries from selling wine or distilled spirits.

Khan Aseya Brings ‘Mom’s Kitchen’ to Lincoln Avenue

Mohamed Ibrahim‘s childhood was flavored with fragrant rice, chili-spiked sauces and broths tinged with sweet-sour tamarind — hallmarks of Malaysian cuisine. From his mother’s kitchen overseas to a cozy, southside dining room, those family favorites are now being cooked by Ibrahim for guests at his restaurant, Khan Aseya. Ibrahim quietly opened the restaurant at 1201 W. Lincoln Ave. over the summer, featuring signature dishes from his mother, Aseya Osman. The business has been well-received, with visitors praising the traditional recipes passed down from Osman—a 20-year industry veteran—to Ibrahim. “People like her foods,” said Ibrahim, who also owns the adjacent grocery store, Myanmar Shop.

Sabrosa Cafe and Gallery is Closed

Last week ended on a somber note for the Howell Avenue restaurant scene, with two area establishments announcing their closures. Hot Dish Pantry revealed its plans to close at the end of the month on Friday afternoon, and Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery followed with its own closure announcement later that night. Although customers will no doubt mourn the loss of the latter establishment, co-owners Francisco (Frank) Sanchez and Ruben Piirainen said they are exiting the venture in high spirits. “We are very happy with our decision,” Sanchez told Urban Milwaukee in an email. “We are leaving with a heart full of memories and gratitude.”

Hot Dish Pantry is Closing

Hot Dish Pantry is bidding Milwaukee a Midwestern goodbye — that is, gentle, drawn-out and presumably paired with a helping of leftovers for the road. The comfort food restaurant, 4125 S. Howell Ave., told customers last Friday of its plans to close at the end of the month, beginning the social media announcement with “welp … slaps knees,” a regional signal for imminent departure. The restaurant’s final service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28. It plans to operate with expanded hours until then. “We are so incredibly grateful to everyone that has supported us through this process,” owners Nathan Heck and Laura Maigatter wrote in the post. “Opening a restaurant is not for the faint of heart and we cherish the people we met and those who helped us on this journey. We are endlessly grateful to our amazing employees for all they have given to make this possible.”

After Driver Crashed Into Lafayette Place, Restaurant Closed Indefinitely

The Lafayette Place was left reeling after a Labor Day car crash caused extensive damage to the cafe’s entrance and surrounding walls. No injuries were reported, but the business, 1978 N. Farwell Ave., will remain closed as co-owners Amy Plennes and Angela Wierzbinski, along with building owner Michel Aboul-Zelof, begin to pick up the pieces. For Plennes, the scope of the damage took a while to sink in. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,” she said in an email. In fact, her first instinct was to head to The Home Depot in hopes of purchasing a bit of plywood to cover the front door. “We thought, ‘oh this isn’t good but should be fixable,” Plennes said.

Rev-Up MKE Winner Opening Bistro on Near West Side

After more than a decade in the catering business, you might think Lisa McKay would have mastered every aspect of the hospitality industry. But the chef and entrepreneur, owner of Lisa Kaye Catering, is wise enough to know that learning is never finished. In 2017, she entered Rev-Up MKE, a small business competition, and was named the winner. Since then, McKay has leveraged her victory to gain further experience, streamline operations and grow her company in ways she had only dreamed of previously. She’s now preparing to open a brick-and-mortar location for the business, bringing her crowd-favorite pasties, blackened fish, street tacos and more to the Near West Side beginning Sept. 21.

