Khan Aseya Brings ‘Mom’s Kitchen’ to Lincoln Avenue

Mohamed Ibrahim‘s childhood was flavored with fragrant rice, chili-spiked sauces and broths tinged with sweet-sour tamarind — hallmarks of Malaysian cuisine.

From his mother’s kitchen overseas to a cozy, southside dining room, those family favorites are now being cooked by Ibrahim for guests at his restaurant, Khan Aseya.

Ibrahim quietly opened the restaurant at 1201 W. Lincoln Ave. over the summer, featuring signature dishes from his mother, Aseya Osman. The business has been well-received, with visitors praising the traditional recipes passed down from Osman—a 20-year industry veteran—to Ibrahim.

“People like her foods,” said Ibrahim, who also owns the adjacent grocery store, Myanmar Shop.

On the menu, guests will find specialties such as nasi goreng pattaya (egg-wrapped fried rice), laksa (spicy coconut noodle soup) and crispy fried mackerel. Sotong, Malay for squid, is doused in fiery sambal sauce and served alongside fresh lettuce cups for a cooling crunch. Another standout, sawi goreng, features stir-fried mustard greens in a savory sauce.

The restaurant also ventures beyond Malaysian cuisine, offering Myanmar-style fried chicken; Thai tom yum soup; Chinese-style fried rice; spring rolls; and burgers topped with American cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and a fried egg.

In addition to typical drink options like coffee, tea and juice, the restaurant serves malted chocolate milk and iced syrup — a vibrant, rose-flavored beverage.

Desserts include cendol, an Indonesian treat featuring pandan-flavoured rice flour jelly and sweetened coconut milk; falooda, made with rose syrup, vermicelli sweet basil seeds, milk and ice cream; and shwe yin aye, a textural marvel including chewy rice flour jelly, sweet coconut soup, creamy coconut milk jelly, tapioca pearls and bread.

The restaurant’s menu is fully halal and does not offer alcohol.

Ibrahim emphasized that Khan Aseya is a family business. The restaurant is staffed by three other relatives. And the name honors both his parents, with “Khan” paying tribute to his father and “Aseya” to his mother.

“He doesn’t cook,” Ibrahim clarified. “I just wanted to put together my mom and dad’s names.”

Khan Aseya is open Monday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Photos

