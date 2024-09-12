Motor Restaurant at H-D Museum Unveils New Menu

The biker-themed eatery is firing up its smokers and serving everything from burgers to baby back ribs.

Motorcycles need fuel, and riders are no different. Motor Bar & Restaurant, located on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus, recently debuted a new menu stocked with filling fare for hardcore bikers and novices alike.

From burgers and barbecue to beet carbonara, the refreshed menu offers something for everyone while making good use of the kitchen’s smokers and embracing Harley’s classic, rugged style.

That means stick-to-your ribs dishes with on-theme names, such as Bobber Strip Steak and Softail Smoked Shrimp Pasta, as well as vegetarian offerings like smoky beet “bacon” carbonara and a roasted vegetable sandwich.

The goal, said marketing manager Kelly Mallegni, is to attract a broad range of diners — beyond those visiting the adjacent Harley-Davidson Museum.

“We’re trying to change the perception of museum food,” she said, emphasizing that the dining experience is a focus, not an afterthought.

Mallegni also praised the restaurant for serving high-quality food while staying true to its brand.

“We’re not fine dining, but it’s all scratch-made,” she said, highlighting housemade salad dressings, sauces and more, as well as a renewed emphasis on Motor’s in-house smokers.

Executive Chef Doug Stringer, who joined the company just over a year ago, dials up the flavor of brisket, chicken wings, shrimp, beets and even tomato basil soup with a trip to the smoker.

“Our new menu is about delivering bold, smoky flavors that our guests love, while also offering the variety they’ve been asking for,” he said.

The restaurant also focuses on local ingredients when possible, sourcing from businesses like Clock Shadow Creamery and Milwaukee Pretzel Company.

“Even though we’re part of this big brand, Harley is a Milwaukee company,” Mallegni said. “So we try to lean into that, as well.”

The menu also features fresh salads like chicken strawberry with avocado green goddess dressing, classic caesar and wedge salad with New York strip steak.

Entrees include smoked baby back ribs, macaroni and cheese and the BBQ plate, which comes with a choice of two meats, french fries, house jicama slaw and scratch Southern-style cornbread.

A lineup of handhelds features the loaded Screaming Eagle Burger, BBQ Dry-Rubbed Tuna Melt with grilled ahi tuna steak and the BLTABT, a riff on the classic BLT topped with an entire pound of bacon.

In addition to the new permanent menu, Motor will continue to feature monthly specials and plans to update its staple offerings with each season to “keep the dining experience dynamic and exciting.”

September specials are Oktoberfest-themed, and include Currywurst Chicken Wings, German Beer Cheese Potato Soup, Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich and Black Forest Cake.

The layout of the menu also saw a refresh. In collaboration with the archives team at the museum, the motor crew selected archival photos and drawings to represent Harley-Davidson’s legacy. The images, including the original Harley-Davidson bike, Serial 1, were then hand-drawn by an artist for the menu.

Mallegni said the drink menu is next in line for a redesign, which will likely debut before the end of 2024.

The restaurant, 400 W. Canal St., is located on Harley-Davidson Museum’s 20-acre campus in the Menomonee River Valley. Its large, indoor dining room and bar seats up to 250 guests, with additional seating on the outdoor patio overlooking the Menomonee River.

Free parking is available on-site.

Motor Bar & Restaurant is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Photos

